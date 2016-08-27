Premier League
Southampton1Sunderland1

Southampton 1-1 Sunderland

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport

Jermain Defoe
Jermain Defoe scored for the sixth away game in a row for Sunderland

Southampton and Sunderland drew to remain in search of their first Premier League wins of the season.

Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe opened the scoring, smashing in a penalty after being brought down by Jose Fonte.

Home striker Charlie Austin forced Jordan Pickford into a low save, while the Sunderland goalkeeper also kept out Shane Long and Nathan Redmond strikes.

But Pickford was at fault for the equaliser, letting Jay Rodriguez's long-range shot squirm under his body.

Saints sin with speculative strikes

After selling striker Graziano Pelle in the summer, Southampton are without a presence and focal point at the top of the pitch.

Charlie Austin was making his first start of the season but looked off the pace and has netted just once since joining from QPR in the January transfer window.

Charlie Austin
Southampton striker Austin had just 19 touches in the match, joint-fewest along with Sunderland's Lynden Gooch. None of Austin's touches came inside the opposition penalty area

Although they worked Sunderland stand-in goalkeeper Pickford on a number of occasion, the efforts were mostly from outside the area.

Two draws and a defeat is the return for new boss Claude Puel in his opening three league games, and although the Frenchman's side had 63% possession, they were struggled to carve open a sturdy Sunderland defence.

However, a late speculative strike did come off for the Saints through substitute Rodriguez, who netted his first goal since March 2014, after an effort which evaded the grasp of England Under-21 international Pickford.

Sunderland's solid centre pairing

Back-to-back defeats in their opening two games meant Sunderland boss David Moyes was already under pressure, especially after "realistic" comments about the club facing another relegation battle this season.

Defoe's opener 10 minutes from time looked to be the match-winner, but the visitors conceded five minutes later following an individual error.

Up until that point, they had looked solid in defence with the newly formed central defensive partnership of Papy Djilobodji and the returning Lamine Kone, who has been linked with a move to Everton.

The duo combined well as Senegal's Djilobodji made 11 clearances, more than any other player on the pitch, while Ivorian Kone helped out by gaining possession seven times.

If the pair can build on this impressive showing and team-mates can cut out their errors, the North East side may well look up the table rather than down it.

Man of the match - Papy Djilobodji - Sunderland

Papy Djilobodji
Question marks were raised when David Moyes spent £8m on a player who played just once for Chelsea after signing for £4m last summer, but more performances like this could see that fee become a bargain

What they said:

Southampton boss Claude Puel: "It is disappointing this afternoon. It was important for my players to show good character and spirit to find the equaliser. It is a better result for us just before the international break."

Sunderland boss David Moyes: "Jordan Pickford played really well today and made some good saves. This is what you get with young goalkeepers. There are times they will make mistakes and you have to put up with it. If a defender or midfielder make mistakes, it is not highlighted, but for a goalkeeper it is."

What's next?

Southampton face a trip to Arsenal on Saturday, 10 September (kick-off 15:00 BST), while Sunderland host Everton on Monday, 12 September (20:00 BST).

The stats you need to know:

  • Jermain Defoe has scored 10 goals in his last 10 appearances away from home in the Premier League
  • Sunderland have now failed to win a game in their opening three matches of a Premier League season in each of the last six campaigns
  • The Black Cats have won just one of their 20 Premier League matches in the month of August since 2010-11 (Won one, drawn 10, lost nine)
  • David Moyes's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last eight league matches against Southampton, conceding 16 goals

Line-ups

Southampton

  • 1Forster
  • 2Cédric Soares
  • 6José Fonte
  • 17van Dijk
  • 33Targett
  • 14Romeu
  • 23HøjbjergSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 82'minutes
  • 8DavisBooked at 47mins
  • 11TadicSubstituted forLongat 67'minutes
  • 10AustinSubstituted forRodriguezat 74'minutes
  • 22RedmondBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 3Yoshida
  • 4Clasie
  • 7Long
  • 9Rodriguez
  • 13McCarthy
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 21Bertrand

Sunderland

  • 13Pickford
  • 21Manquillo
  • 23Koné
  • 5Djilobodji
  • 3van Aanholt
  • 8RodwellBooked at 90mins
  • 46GoochSubstituted forLoveat 77'minutes
  • 20PienaarBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLensat 67'minutes
  • 44Januzaj
  • 18Defoe
  • 9BoriniSubstituted forWatmoreat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Khazri
  • 14Watmore
  • 17Lens
  • 19McNair
  • 22Love
  • 29Asoro
  • 32Stryjek
Referee:
Lee Mason
Attendance:
30,152

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Southampton 1, Sunderland 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Sunderland 1.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Papy Djilobodji.

Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Jack Rodwell (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Duncan Watmore.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by José Fonte.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by José Fonte.

Foul by Matt Targett (Southampton).

Jeremain Lens (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Matt Targett (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 1, Sunderland 1. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland).

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse replaces Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 0, Sunderland 1. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by José Fonte (Southampton) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Sunderland. Jermain Defoe draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duncan Watmore.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Donald Love replaces Lynden Gooch.

Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Southampton).

Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Jay Rodriguez replaces Charlie Austin.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares.

Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.

Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Davis.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Jeremain Lens replaces Steven Pienaar.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Dusan Tadic.

Booking

Steven Pienaar (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Pienaar (Sunderland).

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Southampton).

Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Duncan Watmore replaces Fabio Borini because of an injury.

