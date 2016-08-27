National League
Torquay2Dover1

Torquay United 2-1 Dover Athletic

Dan Sparkes netted the winner as Torquay ended a three-match winless run with victory over Dover.

Torquay opened the scoring in the 46th minute when Exeter loanee Jamie Reid found the bottom corner.

Dover equalised 15 minutes from time as substitute Ricky Miller's deflected free-kick found its way into the net.

But Sparkes gave Torquay the win a minute later, converting from Nathan Blissett's knockdown.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 1Moore
  • 3Rowe-TurnerBooked at 22mins
  • 15McGinty
  • 11Sparkes
  • 8Young
  • 5Gallifuoco
  • 10Richards
  • 12Verma
  • 19WardBooked at 2mins
  • 9Blissett
  • 18ReidSubstituted forWilliamsat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Gerring
  • 14Williams
  • 17Scrivens
  • 26Robba
  • 29Chamberlain

Dover

  • 18Arnold
  • 2MagriSubstituted forMillerat 70'minutes
  • 15Grimes
  • 8Stevenson
  • 3ThomasBooked at 24mins
  • 6Orlu
  • 4KinnearSubstituted forMooreat 60'minutes
  • 23Parkinson
  • 25Lafayette
  • 7ModesteBooked at 53mins
  • 17EmmanuelSubstituted forMarshat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Miller
  • 10Marsh
  • 11Pinnock
  • 16Sterling
  • 21Moore
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Live Text

Match ends, Torquay United 2, Dover Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Dover Athletic 1.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 2, Dover Athletic 1. Dan Sparkes (Torquay United).

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 1, Dover Athletic 1. Ricky Miller (Dover Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ricky Miller replaces Sam Magri.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Brett Williams replaces Jamie Reid.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Sammy Moore replaces Chris Kinnear.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Tyrone Marsh replaces Moses Emmanuel.

Booking

Ricky Modeste (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 1, Dover Athletic 0. Jamie Reid (Torquay United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Torquay United 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Torquay United 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Booking

Aswad Thomas (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Joe Ward (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tranmere6510103716
2Dag & Red6501124815
3Forest Green641194513
4Lincoln City6402167912
5Gateshead6312156910
6Dover6312119210
7Aldershot631275210
8Solihull Moors631298110
9Sutton United631299010
10Barrow631289-110
11Boreham Wood62318539
12Macclesfield63039729
13Eastleigh62228808
14York6222911-28
15Wrexham622247-38
16Chester6213111017
17Bromley62139907
18Maidstone United6213810-27
19Torquay621347-37
20North Ferriby United6213512-77
21Braintree612368-25
22Southport6114415-114
23Woking6015615-91
24Guiseley6006817-90
