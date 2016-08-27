Torquay United 2-1 Dover Athletic

From the section

Dan Sparkes netted the winner as Torquay ended a three-match winless run with victory over Dover.

Torquay opened the scoring in the 46th minute when Exeter loanee Jamie Reid found the bottom corner.

Dover equalised 15 minutes from time as substitute Ricky Miller's deflected free-kick found its way into the net.

But Sparkes gave Torquay the win a minute later, converting from Nathan Blissett's knockdown.

Report supplied by the Press Association.