Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

Danny Rose's goal was Tottenham's first against Liverpool at White Hart Lane since November 2012

Danny Rose's second-half strike gave Tottenham a point after Liverpool looked on course for a second successive away win in north London.

Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-3 at Emirates Stadium on the opening weekend of the Premier League season and were in control through James Milner's penalty, scored just before the break after Erik Lamela fouled Philippe Coutinho.

Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm had earlier saved brilliantly from Coutinho, and Joel Matip had glanced a header off the bar, as Liverpool tried to make the most of their superiority.

Mauricio Pochettino's side finally roused themselves and after Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet saved superbly from Toby Alderweireld's header, Rose arrived at the far post to take Eric Dier's cross under control and drive in a low finish to earn Spurs a point.

Liverpool also had a goal ruled out after a controversial offside decision against Sadio Mane.

Liverpool progress under Klopp clear

Jurgen Klopp's reign as Liverpool manager started at White Hart Lane last October in a game that ended in a draw - the result may have been the same here but this is much more like the German's side.

Liverpool still have a maddening streak of inconsistency that sees them deliver results such as the 2-0 defeat at Burnley last week but this performance, and the opening weekend win at Arsenal, are significant signposts for the future.

Here, Liverpool will feel they should have had the three points wrapped up before Spurs finally showed some of their true form to come back and get a point.

Liverpool played with more energy and urgency for the first hour, pressurising Spurs as Klopp demands, and had a volley from Sadio Mane not been disallowed for offside the home side may well have struggled to secure a point.

Klopp urged on in typically animated fashion and it was only a lack of a killer touch from his side that prevented another victory.

Klopp was able to give summer signing Matip a taste of Premier League life as he wrestled with Vincent Janssen, while the pace and goal threat of Mane gives Liverpool an extra dimension - although he sailed very close to the wind after getting a yellow card in the first half.

It was another day of frustration for Daniel Sturridge, however, restricted to a three-minute appearance as a substitute as the clock ran down.

As Match Of The Day pundit Martin Keown said, Liverpool remain a work in progress - but this showed they are making strides forward after Klopp made his bow here last season.

Spurs struggling to spark

The heat map representing touches for Tottenham striker Harry Kane (l) and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane (r) helps to illustrate the contrast between the attacking threat posed by the respective players. Kane, who has never scored a Premier League goal in August, managed just two touches inside the penalty area.

Tottenham have laboured so far this season, even though they still remain unbeaten after three Premier League games.

They were second best to Liverpool for an hour and there was as much relief as celebration around White Hart Lane when Rose drove in that equaliser.

Harry Kane made a slow start last season so there is no cause for concern but he struggled again and was substituted even though Spurs were trying to force a winner after getting back in the game.

Burly summer signing Janssen will take time to adapt and while Victor Wanyama, bought from Southampton, is an effective destructive force rather than a creator.

One significant statistic proves how much Spurs miss the injured Moussa Dembele - Kane has scored 24 goals in 27 games playing with him and one in 12 without him.

Spurs have plenty of room for improvement - and they have the quality, determination and the manager to be back to their best sooner rather than later.

Man of the match - James Milner (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane caught the eye for Liverpool with his menacing runs but James Milner just pips him. Not just for his goal from the penalty spot, but for a very solid performance by the midfielder in an unaccustomed left-back role which drew specific praise from manager Jurgen Klopp afterwards.

What they said:

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "It was a game that if you look at the stats it was 50-50. Liverpool are a team who want to play and win titles and I think we are in the same way. It was a fair result."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "When you take a point at Tottenham for 99% of teams it would be a good thing but we saw the game different. We played a very good away game against a very strong side. We showed we can be good. We played football and defended really good."

What's next?

After the international break Tottenham travel to Stoke City on Saturday, 10 September hoping for a similar result to the emphatic 4-0 victory they secured at the Britannia Stadium last season.

With Liverpool's redevelopment of Anfield nearing completion, Klopp's side will play their first home fixture of the season against Premier League champions Leicester City in the tea-time kick-off on the same day.

The stats you need to know

James Milner has scored in 42 Premier League games without losing. Only Darius Vassell (46 games) has scored in more without defeat.

Milner has scored against Spurs with three different clubs (Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool).

Tottenham scored their first goal against Liverpool at White Hart Lane in 416 minutes of Premier League football - their previous goal was by Gareth Bale in November 2012.

Liverpool are without an away Premier League clean sheet in eight games, their longest run since November 2006.

Danny Rose has scored six of his eight Premier League goals at White Hart Lane, including each of the last five.

Harry Kane has played 10 Premier League games in the month of August without scoring a single goal.

Referee Robert Madley has now awarded 15 penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season, only Mike Dean (16) has awarded more.

This fixture has now seen the joint-most penalties taken in Premier League history (20, level with Everton v Newcastle).