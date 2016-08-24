DeAndre Yedlin: Newcastle United sign Spurs full-back on five-year deal

DeAndre Yedlin began his career in the MLS with Seattle Sounders

Newcastle United have signed United States international defender DeAndre Yedlin from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Yedlin, 23, spent last season on loan at the Magpies' local rivals Sunderland, making 25 appearances, but made just one in two seasons for Spurs.

He fills the gap left by Daryl Janmaat's move to Watford.

"It was important for us to bring in a replacement immediately," manager Rafael Benitez said.

"In DeAndre we have a player who knows English football well. He has good experience, an attacking mentality, ability and great pace."

The right-back, who has played 39 games for his country, is the ninth summer signing made by Benitez.

"I'm excited to learn under Rafa," Yedlin said. "He has an amazing resume and I know he will help improve me a lot."