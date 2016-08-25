Tim Krul: Newcastle goalkeeper joins Ajax after signing a new deal

From the section

Tim Krul has made 185 appearances in all competitions since joining in 2005

Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has joined Ajax on a season-long loan after signing a new one-year deal with the Magpies.

The 28-year-old Netherlands international has extended his contract with the Championship club until 2018.

He has not played since last October when he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Krul has joined Ajax after goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen moved to Barcelona to replace Claudio Bravo.

