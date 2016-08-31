Mario Balotelli: Nice sign Liverpool striker for free

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer

Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli has not been part of a Liverpool squad so far this season

Mario Balotelli has completed a free transfer from Liverpool to Nice, ending an underwhelming two-year spell at Anfield.

The 26-year-old striker has made 28 appearances, scoring four goals, since being signed by former Red boss Brendan Rodgers from AC Milan for £16m in 2014.

Balotelli also held talks with Swiss club FC Sion after being told to find a new club.

Nice came fourth in Ligue 1 last season to qualify for the Europa League.

Balotelli spent time on loan with Italian side AC Milan last season, scoring one goal in 20 games in Serie A.

