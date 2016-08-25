West Ham sign midfielder Edimilson Fernandes from FC Sion

Fernandes played against Liverpool in last season's Europa League

West Ham have signed Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes from FC Sion for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £5m.

The 20-year-old, who scored six goals in 65 games for the Swiss club, has agreed a four-year contract.

He is the fourth midfielder to join the Hammers since the end of last season, after Havard Nordtveit, Sofiane Feghouli and Gokhan Tore.

Fernandes is the cousin of former Manchester City midfielder Gelson Fernandes.

Boss Slaven Bilic, speaking after his side's Europa League exit, said: "Fernandes is a good, young midfielder. We've watched him for a year now and we've bought him to be part of the squad this year.

"He has good pace, good skill, good talent and he is a good signing for us at a great age."