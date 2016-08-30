Barcelona: Paco Alcacer joins from Valencia, Munir goes the other way

Paco Alcacer scored La Liga goals against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid last season

Barcelona have signed Spain striker Paco Alcacer for 30m euros (£25.5m) from Valencia, with forward Munir El Haddadi going the other way on loan.

Valencia have the option of signing 20-year-old Munir for 12m euros (£10.2m) at the end of his loan next summer.

Alcacer, 23, is considered one of Spain's most promising young talents after scoring 30 La Liga goals in three years and has agreed a five-year deal.

He was made captain at the Mestalla Stadium under Gary Neville last season.

Alcacer's contract, which includes a 100m euro (£85m) buy-out clause, could be worth another 2m euros (£1.7m) in "variables" to Valencia.

Luis Enrique's Barcelona have spent most of the summer trying to sign a forward to complement their front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

He is the sixth summer signing for the Spanish champions, following goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, defenders Lucas Digne and Samuel Umtiti, and midfielders Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes, who has also arrived from Valencia.

Barcelona accidentally ran a competition on their website to win a signed Alcacer jersey on Monday, before they had revealed his signing.