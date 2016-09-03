Match ends, Chester FC 1, Forest Green Rovers 2.
Chester 1-2 Forest Green Rovers
Forest Green went top of the National League following a 2-1 win at Chester.
Rovers went ahead on 24 minutes through midfielder Liam Noble, whose free-kick from the wing went all the way in for his first goal for the club.
Darren Carter doubled the lead when his left-footed strike left Chester keeper Jon Worsnop helpless, giving the visitors much needed breathing space.
The hosts pulled a goal back 11 minutes from time when Jordan Chapell's burst set up Elliott Durrell, who smashed in.
REACTION: Forest Green manager Mark Cooper speaks to BBC Radio Gloucestershire
But, despite a goal-line clearance by Ethan Pinnock from Chester defender Blaine Hudson's header, the hosts' spirited finish was not enough, allowing Forest Green to overhaul Tranmere Rovers at the summit.
Chester staged a minute's applause before the game in memory of the passing earlier in the week of former captain Reg Matthewson, who was part of their 1974/75 League Cup semi-final/Division Four promotion winning team.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Chester
- 1Worsnop
- 5HudsonBooked at 68mins
- 6Astles
- 4George
- 7Mahon
- 16Hunt
- 8ShawBooked at 60minsSubstituted forWatersat 65'minutes
- 21Lloyd
- 10Durrell
- 9AlabiSubstituted forChapellat 77'minutes
- 15Richards
Substitutes
- 11Chapell
- 12Hughes
- 13Roberts
- 14Joyce
- 19Waters
Forest Green
- 23RussellBooked at 80mins
- 21Racine
- 16Pinnock
- 7Marsh-BrownSubstituted forRobertat 79'minutes
- 5Clough
- 3JeffordBooked at 42minsSubstituted forFrearat 65'minutes
- 6Bennett
- 15Noble
- 12CarterBooked at 21mins
- 14Moore
- 39MurphySubstituted forTubbsat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 9Doidge
- 11Frear
- 20Tubbs
- 26Robert
- 30Lefebvre
- Referee:
- Andrew Miller
