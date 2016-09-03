National League
Chester 1-2 Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green went top of the National League following a 2-1 win at Chester.

Rovers went ahead on 24 minutes through midfielder Liam Noble, whose free-kick from the wing went all the way in for his first goal for the club.

Darren Carter doubled the lead when his left-footed strike left Chester keeper Jon Worsnop helpless, giving the visitors much needed breathing space.

The hosts pulled a goal back 11 minutes from time when Jordan Chapell's burst set up Elliott Durrell, who smashed in.

REACTION: Forest Green manager Mark Cooper speaks to BBC Radio Gloucestershire

But, despite a goal-line clearance by Ethan Pinnock from Chester defender Blaine Hudson's header, the hosts' spirited finish was not enough, allowing Forest Green to overhaul Tranmere Rovers at the summit.

Chester staged a minute's applause before the game in memory of the passing earlier in the week of former captain Reg Matthewson, who was part of their 1974/75 League Cup semi-final/Division Four promotion winning team.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Ex-Sheffield United, Fulham and Chester defender Reg Matthewson, who has died at the age of 77

Line-ups

Chester

  • 1Worsnop
  • 5HudsonBooked at 68mins
  • 6Astles
  • 4George
  • 7Mahon
  • 16Hunt
  • 8ShawBooked at 60minsSubstituted forWatersat 65'minutes
  • 21Lloyd
  • 10Durrell
  • 9AlabiSubstituted forChapellat 77'minutes
  • 15Richards

Substitutes

  • 11Chapell
  • 12Hughes
  • 13Roberts
  • 14Joyce
  • 19Waters

Forest Green

  • 23RussellBooked at 80mins
  • 21Racine
  • 16Pinnock
  • 7Marsh-BrownSubstituted forRobertat 79'minutes
  • 5Clough
  • 3JeffordBooked at 42minsSubstituted forFrearat 65'minutes
  • 6Bennett
  • 15Noble
  • 12CarterBooked at 21mins
  • 14Moore
  • 39MurphySubstituted forTubbsat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 9Doidge
  • 11Frear
  • 20Tubbs
  • 26Robert
  • 30Lefebvre
Referee:
Andrew Miller

Live Text

Match ends, Chester FC 1, Forest Green Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chester FC 1, Forest Green Rovers 2.

Booking

Matt Tubbs (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sam Russell (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Fabien Robert replaces Keanu Marsh-Brown.

Goal!

Goal! Chester FC 1, Forest Green Rovers 2. Elliott Durrell (Chester FC).

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Jordan Chapell replaces James Alabi.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Matt Tubbs replaces Rhys Murphy.

Booking

Blaine Hudson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Matty Waters replaces Tom Shaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Elliott Frear replaces Ben Jefford.

Booking

Tom Shaw (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Chester FC 0, Forest Green Rovers 2. Darren Carter (Forest Green Rovers).

Second Half

Second Half begins Chester FC 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chester FC 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.

Booking

Ben Jefford (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Chester FC 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Liam Noble (Forest Green Rovers).

Booking

Darren Carter (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

