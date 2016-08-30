Patrick Bamford: Burnley sign Chelsea striker on loan

Patrick Bamford failed to score in the Premier League for Crystal Palace and Norwich City last season

Burnley have signed Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has not played a first-team game for Chelsea in his four and a half years with the club following his move from Nottingham Forest.

Bamford has had loan spells with MK Dons, Derby, Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Norwich.

Speaking after Saturday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Stamford Bridge, Clarets boss Sean Dyche had said the signing was imminent.