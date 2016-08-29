Stefano Okaka: Watford sign Italy striker from Anderlecht

Stefano Okaka scored the winning goal for Italy against Albania in November 2014

Watford have signed Italy striker Stefano Okaka from Anderlecht on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Okaka, 27, scored 17 goals last season as Anderlecht reached the last 16 of the Europa League and finished third in the Belgian Pro League.

He also had a four-month loan spell at Fulham in 2010, scoring twice in 11 Premier League appearances.

The ex-Roma player has also scored once in four appearances for Italy but missed out on a place at Euro 2016.

Watford have yet to win in the Premier League this season, with home defeats by Chelsea and Arsenal and a draw at Southampton.

