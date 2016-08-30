Hull City sign Ryan Mason and Will Keane for undisclosed fees

Ryan Mason made 29 appearances for Tottenham last season

Hull City have signed Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason for a club-record, undisclosed fee, and bought Manchester United striker Will Keane.

Mason, 25, who has won one cap for England, has signed a three-year deal.

The fee for Keane, 23 is also undisclosed, but reported to be £1m.

The Tigers' previous record signing was the £10m they paid Italian side Palermo for striker Abel Hernandez on deadline day in September 2014.

Keane, who has also signed a three-year deal, worked alongside Tigers caretaker boss Mike Phelan when he was assistant manager at Old Trafford.

Cardiff goalkeeper David Marshall, 31, became the club's first summer signing earlier on Tuesday when he joined for a fee that could rise to £5m.

Mason told the club website: "I'm delighted and excited to be here.

"I can't wait to get started and I see this as a massive opportunity for me."

Keane has been on loan at Wigan Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End - where he scored twice in 22 appearances last season.

