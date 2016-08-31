David Luiz: Chelsea re-sign Brazil defender from PSG for £34m

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch some top goals from deadline day's main men

Chelsea have re-signed Brazil defender David Luiz from Paris St-Germain for a fee of around £34m.

The 29-year-old travelled to London for a medical as the Blues confirmed the signing of left-back Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina for a reported £23m.

Luiz returns to Stamford Bridge on a three-year deal.

He first joined the Blues from Benfica for £21.3m in January 2011, and made 143 appearances before leaving to join PSG for a reported £40m in 2014.

Capped 56 times for his country, Luiz won the Champions League and FA Cup with Chelsea in 2012, as well as the Europa League a year later.

"We had a fantastic story during my first time at the club," said Luiz, who went on to lift two Ligue 1 titles with PSG.

Meanwhile, Alonso moves to the Premier League for the third time in his career.

The uncapped Spaniard, 25, played for Bolton 46 times from 2010 to 2013 before moving to Fiorentina, and had a four-month loan spell at Sunderland in 2014.

"It's time for me to win some titles," Alonso said on Chelsea's website. "It's a step up in my career."

Cesar Azpilicueta is the first-choice left-back at Chelsea, who have loaned Baba Rahman to Schalke this summer.

Meanwhile, a further 11 Chelsea players have departed the club on loan, bringing their total out of temporary deals to 38.

Among them is winger Juan Cuadrado, 28, who has rejoined Juventus on a three-year loan deal.

Chelsea's deadline day loan departures Name Club Division Duration Christian Atsu Newcastle Championship Season Nathan Baxter Metropolitan Police Isthmian Premier (tier 7) 15 January 2017 Jake Clarke-Salter Bristol Rovers League One Season Charlie Colkett Bristol Rovers League One Season Dion Conroy Aldershot Town National League 15 January 2017 Juan Cuadrado Juventus Serie A Three seasons Cristian Cuevas Sint-Truiden Belgian Second Division Season Islam Feruz Mouscron-Peruwelz Belgian First Division Season Matt Miazga Vitesse Arnhem Dutch Eredivisie Season Kenneth Omeruo Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig Season Lucas Piazon Fulham Championship 15 January 2017

