Christian Atsu: Newcastle United sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Christian Atsu came on as a substitute against WAC RZ Pellets during Chelsea's pre-season friendly

Newcastle United have signed Christian Atsu from Premier League side Chelsea on a season-long loan, with an option to buy if the Magpies are promoted.

The 24-year-old made two substitute appearances during the Blues' pre-season under new manager Antonio Conte.

Atsu spent four months on loan at La Liga side Malaga last season, scoring twice in 11 appearances, after spells on loan at Everton and Bournemouth.

He is Rafael Benitez's 15th signing for the Championship side since June.

