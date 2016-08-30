Adam Chicksen: Charlton sign former Brighton defender

From the section

Adam Chicksen only played 17 times for Brighton during three years with the Championship club

League One side Charlton Athletic have signed former MK Dons and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Chicksen on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old left-back was a free agent, having left the Seagulls earlier this summer following a three-year stint at the Amex Stadium.

Chicksen only made two appearances for Brighton last season, in between loan spells at Leyton Orient and Gillingham.

He becomes Charlton's 11th signing of the transfer window.

