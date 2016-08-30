Gabriel Barbosa: Inter Milan sign Brazil striker on a five-year deal

From the section

Gabriel Barbosa joined Inter on his 20th birthday

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa from Santos on a five-year deal.

Barbosa, who was a reported target for Leicester, scored twice as Brazil won Olympic gold in Rio earlier this month.

The 20-year-old spent four seasons with Brazilian side Santos scoring 56 goals and winning two league championships.

He is Inter's second signing in two days after the Serie A club bought Portugal midfielder Joao Mario from Sporting Lisbon for £38.4m

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.