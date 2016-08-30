Gabriel Barbosa: Inter Milan sign Brazil striker on a five-year deal
Inter Milan have completed the signing of Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa from Santos on a five-year deal.
Barbosa, who was a reported target for Leicester, scored twice as Brazil won Olympic gold in Rio earlier this month.
The 20-year-old spent four seasons with Brazilian side Santos scoring 56 goals and winning two league championships.
He is Inter's second signing in two days after the Serie A club bought Portugal midfielder Joao Mario from Sporting Lisbon for £38.4m
