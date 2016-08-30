Marc Albrighton: Leicester City midfielder signs four-year contract

Marc Albrighton has started Leicester City's last two games

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton has signed a new four-year deal.

The 26-year-old helped the Foxes win the Premier League title last season, scoring twice in 38 matches.

He joined them on a free transfer from Aston Villa in July 2014.

Albrighton told the club website: "The club have been great to me since I signed. I've had some amazing times here and we've reached the ultimate by winning the league last year."

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.