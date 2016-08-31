Alan Kernaghan quits as Glentoran manager after cup shock

Alan Kernaghan won 22 caps with the Republic of Ireland

Former Republic of Ireland defender Alan Kernaghan has resigned as manager of Glentoran following Tuesday night's League Cup defeat by Annagh United.

The Irish Premiership side were embarrassingly humbled 3-2 by the County Armagh minnows who are bottom of Championship One without a point.

Glentoran said ex-Middlesborough and Manchester City player Kernaghan, 49, tendered his resignation afterwards.

Former manager Roy Coyle has taken temporary charge of the Belfast team.

The Glens lie eighth in the Premiership table, with two wins and three defeats from their opening five fixtures, but a 4-1 defeat by Coleraine on Friday saw Kernaghan come under fire from a section of Glens supporters.

The East Belfast outfit narrowly missed out on qualification for the Europa League last season, losing 3-2 to Cliftonville in a play-off for the final place in the European competition after finishing sixth in the league standings.

Kernaghan, who has managed Clyde and Dundee, had only been in charge at the Oval for nine months, having been appointed in November 2015 following Eddie Patterson's dismissal.

Alan Kernaghan leaves the pitch after Glentoran's shock 3-2 defeat away to Championship strugglers Annagh United

Glentoran were the only top flight team to lose in Tuesday's second round matches, the other 11 all seeing off lower-ranked opponents.

Immediately after the shock defeat by Annagh, Kernaghan spoke to Radio Ulster's Sportsound and indicated he would be remaining in charge.

"It is a results business and I understand that, and we have had two or three poor results," he said.

"Tonight our performance was better than it has been, but our problem all season has been scoring goals.

"I feel the fans' frustration more than they would believe.

"They vented their feelings in an audible manner, but I cannot do that. I have to try to keep the players going and motivate them.

"That is my job and that is what I am doing."

The East Belfast club's next fixture is away to Ards in the Danske Bank Premiership on 10 September.