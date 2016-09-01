World Cup qualifiers: Euro 2016 'out of our system' - Wales' Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale scored in all three of Wales' group games at Euro 2016

World Cup qualifier: Wales v Moldova Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Monday, 5 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Gareth Bale says Wales have got Euro 2016 "out of their system" and are focused on the forthcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Real Madrid forward, 27, scored three goals as Wales made the semi-finals, their first appearance at a major tournament in 58 years.

Wales' bid to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia begins against Moldova in Cardiff on Monday 5 September.

"It's great to be back together again," Bale said.

"It doesn't feel too long ago we were finishing the Euros but we've got that out of our system and we're fully focused on the campaign ahead."

The Wales squad are together for the first time since Euro 2016 ahead of the qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium.

Bale says there is a feel-good factor in Welsh football because of the team's exploits in France as well as the fact Cardiff's Principality Stadium is hosting the 2017 Champions League final next June.

Cardiff-born Bale is a two-time European winner and is aiming to help Real defend a title they won against Atletico Madrid in May.

"Welsh football is growing on every level, whether it's us as a team or as a country hosting big events," Bale said.

"It's exciting times for us all and we all look forward to it.

"I played the [2014 European] Super Cup in Cardiff before and it was an amazing experience to have my friends and family close by.

"I suppose there's a little more motivation if there needs to be any more and we'll be trying to make history in Cardiff."