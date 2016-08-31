Adama Traore: Aston Villa winger signs for Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have signed Aston Villa's Spanish winger Adama Traore on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, with Albert Adomah going the other way.
Traore, 20, joined Villa one year ago from Barcelona for a reported £7m and is Boro's 11th senior signing of the summer transfer window.
"He is another important player and I am expecting a lot from him," said Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka.
Adomah, 28, has also signed a four-year deal with Villa.