Adama Traore: Aston Villa winger signs for Middlesbrough

Adama Traore did not make a Premier League start after signing for Aston Villa last summer

Middlesbrough have signed Aston Villa's Spanish winger Adama Traore on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, with Albert Adomah going the other way.

Traore, 20, joined Villa one year ago from Barcelona for a reported £7m and is Boro's 11th senior signing of the summer transfer window.

"He is another important player and I am expecting a lot from him," said Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka.

Adomah, 28, has also signed a four-year deal with Villa.