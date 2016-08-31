Norwich City midfielder James Maddison joins Aberdeen on loan

James Maddison signed for Norwich in a £6m deal in January

Aberdeen have signed Norwich City midfielder James Maddison on loan until January.

The 19-year-old joined Alex Neil's club in January for £6m from Coventry City on a three-and-a-half-year-deal.

He was loaned back to the English League One side for the rest of the season, making 31 appearances and scoring four times.

Maddison made his Norwich debut against his old club in a 6-1 League Cup win last week, playing the full 90 minutes.

"I am really excited to get James," Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes told the club's website.

"James is a player with great talent and hopefully playing with us he will get a chance to showcase that.

"He can play in a number of positions in midfield and he is also a creative player. He is very good technically, he can make the difference in a tight game and is someone who I really hope will enjoy himself here.

"James is coming up to play with some very good players which he recognises. He recognises the demands of the club but all that was a big attraction for him.

"There were a lot of clubs interested in him because he is a good player but when we spoke to his agent and to James it was clear they seen Aberdeen as the preferred option which pleases me no end.

"He is here until January. We are comfortable with that and so are Norwich. We will see what transpires from there."

McInnes also dismissed rumours that winger Jonny Hayes would be leaving.

"I have taken a few phone calls over the past few days about potential players on loan. I have had no inquiries about Jonny," he said.

"Jonny is expected to be back in full training with us on Monday and is eager to play his part in helping us get into some kind of rhythm between now and the winter break in January.

"Hopefully with Jonny and James added to the squad we can be optimistic about getting the results we are looking for."