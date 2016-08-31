Bolton sign Ben Alnwick, Sammy Ameobi, James Henry, Tom Thorpe & Keshi Anderson

From the section

Ben Alnwick made five appearances for Peterborough this season

Bolton have signed Peterborough keeper Ben Alnwick, wingers Sammy Ameobi and James Henry on loan until January, plus striker Keshi Anderson and defender Tom Thorpe on season-long loan deals.

Alnwick, 29, played 84 league games for Posh but was released on Wednesday.

Ameobi, 24, has made 67 appearances for Newcastle, while Henry, 27, has featured in over 100 games for Wolves.

Rotherham's Thorpe, 23, has played 10 matches, but Crystal Palace's Anderson, 21, has yet to play for the club.

He had a two-month loan spell at Doncaster last season, scoring three goals in seven League One games.

Alnwick has signed a two-year contract.

