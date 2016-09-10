Morecambe 1-5 Doncaster Rovers

James Coppinger marked his 500th game for Doncaster with a starring role in a resounding victory over Morecambe.

Rovers' record appearance holder capped a memorable afternoon with a stunning late goal as Morecambe suffered a second successive home defeat.

Doncaster had the best possible start with a goal after just four minutes when Coppinger sent over a right-wing corner that was headed on by Harry Middleton and Andy Butler reacted sharply to volley home from six yards.

The visitors maintained the pressure with Andy Williams seeing two shots blocked before the striker helped set up the visitors for a second.

Williams found space in the Morecambe box and fired in a shot that Ryan Edwards blocked, but he could only divert the ball into the path of John Marquis who converted from eight yards.

Morecambe's Kevin Ellison saw a shot deflected over the after cutting in from the left before the Shrimps pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time with a fine goal from Cole Stockton.

The on-loan Tranmere striker was teed up by Alex Kenyon on the edge of the box and he produced a superb turn and volley to beat Marko Marosi low to his left.

Doncaster's Butler was denied his second of the game by a goalline clearance on 54 minutes but the visitors were not to be denied for long.

Coppinger provided the spark on 66 minutes when he got the better of James Jennings down the right and, after his shot hit the post, the ball fell to Marquis who in his second goal.

Matty Blair's right-foot strike make it 4-1, and Coppinger had the final word with a stunning 25-yard drive to beat Barry Roche low to his right to complete his special day, before Morecambe's Alex Whitmore was sent off on 84 minutes for a foul on Marquis.

Report supplied by the Press Association.