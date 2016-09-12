Sunderland 0-3 Everton

Romelu Lukaku's hat-trick was the first in the Premier League this season

Romelu Lukaku scored an 11-minute hat-trick as Everton maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a win at Sunderland in the Premier League.

The Belgium striker netted his first club goal since March with a header from Idrissa Gueye's cross, then nodded home Yannick Bolasie's delivery.

He ensured three points for his side with a low finish after running clear.

Jermain Defoe shot over for Sunderland, who are yet to win in the league under former Toffees manager David Moyes.

With only one point from the first four matches, only Stoke's inferior goal difference keeps Sunderland off the bottom of the table.

The victory was Everton's third from their opening four games and they climb to third.

Lukaku ends his drought in style

Romelu Lukaku (right) was heavily involved in the Sunderland box, making 14 touches. In contrast, Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe had just five touches in the Everton penalty area.

If there had been one negative during Ronald Koeman's impressive start as Everton boss it was the continued poor form of the club's formerly prolific leading marksman Lukaku.

Since scoring twice in the FA Cup quarter-final against his former side Chelsea on 12 March, the 23-year-old had gone 1,139 minutes without a goal, despite 40 efforts.

It looked as though it was going to be another frustrating outing for Lukaku, who saw a header tipped over by home keeper Jordan Pickford before poking Seamus Coleman's driving cross wide from eight yards during a first hour showcasing plenty of good intent but precious little execution to match it.

However, once the home side had given him a helping hand by leaving him completely unmarked to head in the first from close range there was no stopping him.

His second and third - the latter of which saw him latch on to Kevin Mirallas' ball before slotting in past Pickford - followed soon after as Sunderland's challenge evaporated in the face of a confident and composed away side.

Lukaku could have ended the night with five goals but he struck the bar with one rising shot from inside the box and a second, similar effort was also too high.

Tables turned

Ronald Koeman demands improvement after 3-0 win

In this fixture last year, Everton meekly surrendered in a 3-0 defeat - a result that sealed Sunderland's Premier League survival and finally convinced the Toffees board to end the managerial reign of Roberto Martinez.

Martinez's successor has had just three months and four league games, but the team look more organised, more cohesive and more dangerous.

Idrissa Gueye again showed what a shrewd signing he has been with a composed and controlled display alongside Gareth Barry in the centre of midfield, while Bolasie was a constant driving force on the wing, albeit with an inconsistent final ball.

Dutchman Koeman also demonstrated his ruthless side by replacing the ineffectual England midfielder Ross Barkley with Gerard Deulofeu at half-time - a move that added a greater dynamism and threat to the Toffees attack.

"I know the quality of players, we are very strong and had some good signings, I think Europe is a realistic target," the Dutchman told BBC Sport. "The start is very good but it is only after four matches."

Moyes' men yet to get going

We made it really easy for Everton - David Moyes

Moyes appears to have a much tougher task on his hands at the Stadium of Light.

For all of their endeavour, the Black Cats have now gone three Premier League games without having a shot on target in the first half.

Only twice was Maarten Stekelenburg tested in the whole game - from a Lynden Gooch cross that was destined for the top corner and a Lamine Kone header from a corner.

They were just as ineffective at the other end as Kone and Papy Djilobodji routinely failed to track the runs of Lukaku, allowing him all the time and space he needed to convert the chances that won the game.

"It was too easy [for Everton]," Moyes told BBC Sport. "For us not to be in and around defending those areas [for the goals] I find hard to believe.

"Jordan Pickford played well but we needed him to play well. It's tough putting together a relatively new team - but we never really got a full grip on the game."

Moyes has reinforcements in the shape of new signings Mika, Jason Denayer and Didier Ndong - all of whom started Monday's game on the bench - but they will have to hit the ground running if the club are to avoid another relegation battle this season.

Man of the match - Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

Romelu Lukaku's hat-trick was scored in 11 minutes and 37 seconds, making it the 12th quickest in Premier League history

The stats you need to know...

Everton have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League matches played on a Monday (W8 D9 L1).

This is the sixth consecutive Premier League season that Sunderland have failed to win any of their opening four games in that campaign.

Sunderland haven't won any of their last 23 Premier League matches contested in either August or September (W0 D9 L14).

Ronald Koeman is the first Everton manager since Thomas McIntosh in 1919 to win his first two competitive away games in charge of the club.

This is only the second time in Premier League history that Everton have won as many as 10 points in their opening four games of a season - the other was in 2006-07 when they finished sixth.

What next?

Sunderland face a tough trip to Tottenham on Sunday (16:30 BST), while Everton are at home against Middlesbrough a day earlier (17:30 BST).