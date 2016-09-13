Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Newcastle United 6.
Queens Park Rangers 0-6 Newcastle United
Jonjo Shelvey scored twice as second-placed Newcastle pummelled QPR to earn a fifth consecutive Championship win.
Shelvey's deflected shot rewarded early Magpies dominance and, with the tone set, Ayoze Perez made it 2-0 with a low strike at the second attempt.
A brilliant third goal arrived courtesy of Shelvey's stunning 25-yard strike.
Ciaran Clark headed a fourth and close-range efforts by Aleksandar Mitrovic and Grant Hanley ensured QPR's record home league defeat.
Newcastle's win - which takes them to within a point of leaders Huddersfield following their defeat at Brighton - was as stylish as it was emphatic and earned them a sixth victory in a row in all competitions.
Magpies flying after slow start
And it was even more impressive given the back-to-back defeats in their opening two fixtures of the season.
QPR were second best in midfield and devoid of ideas in attack, mustering just one shot on target before the break - and three in total.
Their cause was not helped by having ex-Magpies man James Perch taken off on a stretcher but, by they that stage, they were already 1-0 down and being outplayed.
Perez had a goal ruled out offside before Shelvey's effort took a cruel deflection off Karl Henry to make it 1-0.
Matt Ritchie and Shelvey then both had chances but it was the outstanding Perez who grabbed the second of the night when he calmly found the far corner after his initial effort was saved by goalkeeper Alex Smithies.
The hosts, who have still not managed a goal from open play this season, saw Steven Caulker head their best chance over the bar.
But Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez was able to relax almost immediately after the restart when Shelvey's sensational strike - the pick of the bunch - found the corner of the net.
Smithies also had to tip a Mitrovic header on to the bar but, after Clark headed number four from Ritchie's corner, Mitrovic made it 5-0 after good work by Christian Atsu.
Hanley's simple shot completed the scoring on a wretched evening for QPR, who slip to 14th in the table.
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez:
"We can still improve. The team was playing well, everybody was pushing and working hard, but you always make some mistakes.
"The main thing for us was to get the three points so we could leave our fans happy. We also managed to get the clean sheet.
"We now have to show we can concentrate in every game. It doesn't matter if we score six goals, we get three points in the end. Now have to concentrate on the next game and not lose that concentration."
QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink:
"Newcastle are a good side and have a striker in Mitrovic, who cost £15m, Shelvey cost £12m, Matt Ritchie £11m - and I could go on.
"But I don't want to make excuses. There were things that happened out there that I wasn't happy with.
"We were very stretched and it was easy for them to counter-attack us - and it's very dangerous when they they are able to do that.
"It was easy for them to get in behind us when though we were playing deep.
"It's hard to take, but I must say that Newcastle are a great team with big players and you could see that."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 5Onuoha
- 22CaulkerSubstituted forLynchat 89'minutes
- 4Hall
- 3Bidwell
- 24PerchSubstituted forWszolekat 18'minutes
- 8Cousins
- 20Henry
- 23N'GbakotoSubstituted forSyllaat 57'minutes
- 10Chery
- 9Washington
Substitutes
- 6Lynch
- 7Borysiuk
- 13Ingram
- 15Wszolek
- 19El Khayati
- 27Shodipo
- 40Sylla
Newcastle
- 28Sels
- 8Anita
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 3DummettSubstituted forHanleyat 65'minutes
- 20GouffranSubstituted forAtsuat 61'minutes
- 14Hayden
- 12Shelvey
- 11Ritchie
- 17Pérez
- 45MitrovicSubstituted forYedlinat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Colback
- 5Hanley
- 9Gayle
- 15Diamé
- 22Yedlin
- 26Darlow
- 30Atsu
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 17,404
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away29
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away12
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Newcastle United 6.
Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but DeAndre Yedlin is caught offside.
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karl Henry (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Christian Atsu (Newcastle United).
Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Joel Lynch replaces Steven Caulker because of an injury.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karl Henry (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Atsu.
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Matt Ritchie is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Newcastle United 6. Grant Hanley (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ciaran Clark following a corner.
Attempt missed. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Karl Henry.
Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).
Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. DeAndre Yedlin replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Ciaran Clark is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Steven Caulker tries a through ball, but Idrissa Sylla is caught offside.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Karl Henry (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Cousins.
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a through ball.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Grant Hanley replaces Paul Dummett.
Hand ball by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Newcastle United 5. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaac Hayden.
Attempt saved. Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nedum Onuoha.