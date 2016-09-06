Tom Clarke: Preston North End captain agrees three-year contract

Tom Clarke has started every Championship game so far this season

Preston North End captain Tom Clarke has signed a new three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2019.

The 28-year-old moved to the Lilywhites in 2013 from Huddersfield after he progressed through their youth system.

The former England Under-19 international joins Paul Huntington and Daniel Johnson, who recently agreed new deals with the Championship side.

"I've been in talks for a while so I'm just happy that it's done and now I can concentrate on the football," he said.