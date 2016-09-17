Bristol City 1-1 Derby County

Ikechi Anya's goal was his first for Derby since joining from Watford and just Derby's second in eight league games this season

Aaron Wilbraham tapped home an injury-time equaliser for Bristol City after Ikechi Anya looked set to earn victory with Derby County's second Championship goal of the season.

Wilbraham denied the Rams a second league win this term when he finished from Bobby Reid's low cross.

Aden Flint's poor back header allowed Anya time to chip in the opener.

And the Rams will rue missed chances and the brilliance of former goalkeeper Frank Fielding for the failure to win.

Fielding made excellent second-half saves to deny James Wilson, Matej Vydra and substitute Darren Bent.

Derby were also on top before the interval, with Vydra shooting off target, Will Hughes sending a header just wide and Wilson also volleying wide.

The hosts rarely threatened with Abraham shooting over with their best chance.

Anya's cool finish finally ended Derby's miserable run of four league games without a goal and they looked set for maximum points despite their wastefulness.

However, Abraham and Reid combined to tee up Wilbraham who had a simple talk of scoring from a couple of yards out.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson: "I'm so pleased for Frank Fielding. Someone said well done in the dressing room afterwards and there was a spontaneous round of applause from the players because they all love him.

"He is so supportive to the other players even when things are not going right for him. He has had a difficult year recovering from injury but looked back to his best.

"Aaron Wilbraham is another player the whole squad respect. He polices the dressing room with his stature and remains an important member of the squad."

Derby County boss Nigel Pearson: "The reality is that it is a very big opportunity lost for us. We have created clear-cut chances that we have spurned at 1-0.

"When that happens it just takes a lucky break or a bit of good play with the opposition throwing extra men forward and we paid the penalty.

"You could see by the players' reaction at full-time how disappointed they were. We continue to stutter as a direct result of not converting the chances we are making.

"We have good players and to be fair to the lads we have had some very good performances over the last few games."

REACTION: Derby County manager Nigel Pearson speaks to BBC Radio Derby

Aaron Wilbraham's late goal was his first of the season....

...having not scored a goal for City since April.....

...leading to scenes of jubilation at Ashton Gate