Huddersfield Town 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Goalscorer Kasey Palmer is on loan at Huddersfield Town from Premier League side Chelsea

Huddersfield Town remain two points clear at the top of the Championship after defeating Queens Park Rangers.

Kasey Palmer put Huddersfield in front when he headed Rajiv van La Parra's cross in from close range, as the home side had the best of the first half.

The Terriers continued their dominance after the break and extended their lead when Elias Kachunga headed in Tommy Smith's perfectly-delivered cross.

Idrissa Sylla's headed QPR goal ensured a tense finish, but Town held on.

The Terriers recovered from their first defeat of the season on Tuesday with a controlled performance that could have seen them win by a bigger margin.

The impressive Palmer settled any nerves Town may have had as his great movement created the space he needed to find himself unmarked in the six yard box as Van La Parra's ball came in.

Kachunga headed over soon after the start of the second half, and Town felt they should have had a penalty when the ball appeared to hit Grant Hall's hand in the box after 57 minutes.

But it was immaterial as just two minutes later Kachunga, who is on loan from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt, headed in the second.

REACTION: Huddersfield Town goalscorer Elias Kachunga speaks to BBC Radio Leeds

QPR's lack of chances will concern boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, whose side that lost 6-0 at home to Newcastle in midweek.

Olamide Shodipo had their first proper chance soon after Town's second goal before Sylla found space in the Town box to convert Tjaronn Chery's cross while Huddersfield were temporarily down to 10 men with Tommy Smith off following a head injury.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner: "It was a great reaction by the group after Brighton. Our one target was to bounce back with the right result.

"This was a huge, massive result for us with a performance that was brilliant, fantastic, great. I don't have enough vocabulary to describe it. I cannot say how happy I am."

QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: "We need to lift ourselves and it is only us who can fix it.

"The group is good and there is no problem for us. What we need to do is go back to base number one and work from there.

"If we had got back to 2-2, even with bad play, it would have been a point. Going forward we must help each other. That is what we need to do now."