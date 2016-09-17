Championship
Huddersfield2QPR1

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Kasey Palmer
Goalscorer Kasey Palmer is on loan at Huddersfield Town from Premier League side Chelsea

Huddersfield Town remain two points clear at the top of the Championship after defeating Queens Park Rangers.

Kasey Palmer put Huddersfield in front when he headed Rajiv van La Parra's cross in from close range, as the home side had the best of the first half.

The Terriers continued their dominance after the break and extended their lead when Elias Kachunga headed in Tommy Smith's perfectly-delivered cross.

Idrissa Sylla's headed QPR goal ensured a tense finish, but Town held on.

The Terriers recovered from their first defeat of the season on Tuesday with a controlled performance that could have seen them win by a bigger margin.

The impressive Palmer settled any nerves Town may have had as his great movement created the space he needed to find himself unmarked in the six yard box as Van La Parra's ball came in.

Kachunga headed over soon after the start of the second half, and Town felt they should have had a penalty when the ball appeared to hit Grant Hall's hand in the box after 57 minutes.

But it was immaterial as just two minutes later Kachunga, who is on loan from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt, headed in the second.

REACTION: Huddersfield Town goalscorer Elias Kachunga speaks to BBC Radio Leeds

QPR's lack of chances will concern boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, whose side that lost 6-0 at home to Newcastle in midweek.

Olamide Shodipo had their first proper chance soon after Town's second goal before Sylla found space in the Town box to convert Tjaronn Chery's cross while Huddersfield were temporarily down to 10 men with Tommy Smith off following a head injury.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner: "It was a great reaction by the group after Brighton. Our one target was to bounce back with the right result.

"This was a huge, massive result for us with a performance that was brilliant, fantastic, great. I don't have enough vocabulary to describe it. I cannot say how happy I am."

QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: "We need to lift ourselves and it is only us who can fix it.

"The group is good and there is no problem for us. What we need to do is go back to base number one and work from there.

"If we had got back to 2-2, even with bad play, it would have been a point. Going forward we must help each other. That is what we need to do now."

Line-ups

Huddersfield

  • 1Ward
  • 2Smith
  • 5HudsonBooked at 42mins
  • 26Schindler
  • 15Löwe
  • 6HoggBooked at 21mins
  • 10Mooy
  • 9Kachunga
  • 45PalmerSubstituted forWhiteheadat 86'minutes
  • 17van La ParraSubstituted forBunnat 81'minutes
  • 21WellsSubstituted forHefeleat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Whitehead
  • 7Scannell
  • 11Bunn
  • 13Coleman
  • 14Cranie
  • 16Payne
  • 44Hefele

QPR

  • 1Smithies
  • 5Onuoha
  • 22Caulker
  • 4Hall
  • 3Bidwell
  • 20HenrySubstituted forBorysiukat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Luongo
  • 8Cousins
  • 10CheryBooked at 21mins
  • 27ShodipoSubstituted forSyllaat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9WashingtonSubstituted forPolterat 45'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 6Lynch
  • 7Borysiuk
  • 13Ingram
  • 15Wszolek
  • 17Polter
  • 19El Khayati
  • 40Sylla
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
20,595

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg tries a through ball, but Elias Kachunga is caught offside.

Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ariel Borysiuk (Queens Park Rangers).

Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers).

Booking

Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Elias Kachunga.

Attempt blocked. Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Michael Hefele replaces Nahki Wells.

Booking

Ariel Borysiuk (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ariel Borysiuk (Queens Park Rangers).

Booking

Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Dean Whitehead replaces Kasey Palmer.

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Steven Caulker tries a through ball, but Idrissa Sylla is caught offside.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Elias Kachunga tries a through ball, but Nahki Wells is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Harry Bunn replaces Rajiv van La Parra.

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tjaronn Chery with a cross following a corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Idrissa Sylla replaces Olamide Shodipo.

Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).

Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris Löwe.

Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).

Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nahki Wells.

Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Huddersfield8611116519
2Norwich8521139417
3Newcastle85031661015
4Barnsley85031911815
5Birmingham8431106415
6Brentford8422135814
7Brighton8422106414
8Reading8422910-114
9Fulham834186213
10Wolves8332109112
11Ipswich833287112
12Bristol City83231211111
13Nottm Forest83231617-111
14Sheff Wed8323911-211
15Leeds8314911-210
16QPR83141014-410
17Burton8233121209
18Aston Villa81528808
19Preston8206712-56
20Derby813427-56
21Rotherham8134920-116
22Wigan81251012-25
23Blackburn81251017-75
24Cardiff8125614-85
View full Championship table

