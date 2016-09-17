Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Luton Town 0.
Crawley Town 2-0 Luton Town
Goals in each half from James Collins and Enzio Boldewijn gave Crawley their first League Two win in five games as they beat Luton.
Former Shrewsbury striker Collins struck with a fine header shortly before the break and Dutch midfielder Boldewijn raced through to fire the second in stoppage time.
Luton goalkeeper Christian Walton, on loan from Brighton, came to his side's rescue in the 10th minute by saving a goal-bound shot from Collins with his leg after a pass by Boldewijn.
England Under-21 international keeper Walton later showed alertness to save a low shot from midfielder Billy Clifford.
The Hatters began slowly but former Sunderland youngster Jordan Cook should have hit the target when firing wide from a cross by Josh McQuoid.
McQuoid was off target with a glancing header before Collins gave Crawley the lead three minutes before the break by stooping to head home a cross from Lewis Young at the near post.
Luton had a let off when Boldewijn drove narrowly over following a strong run down the right.
Luton boss Nathan Jones introduced three substitutes in the second half in an effort to pep up his side but they produced few clear chances. In a late raid, Johnny Mullins had a shot cleared off the line before keeper Glenn Morris saved from Alan Sheehan.
Boldewijn then raced on to a pass from skipper Jimmy Smith to fire Crawley's second goal in the second minute of stoppage time.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 12Morris
- 2Young
- 6Connolly
- 22McNerney
- 14BlackmanSubstituted forArthurat 64'minutes
- 8Smith
- 18CliffordSubstituted forDaveyat 87'minutes
- 24DjalóBooked at 39mins
- 7Boldewijn
- 19Collins
- 10BantonBooked at 65minsSubstituted forRobertsat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Arthur
- 5Davey
- 11Roberts
- 13Mersin
- 17Bawling
- 20Tajbakhsh
- 21Yussuf
Luton
- 1Walton
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mullins
- 44Sheehan
- 3Potts
- 19LeeBooked at 22mins
- 4SmithSubstituted forGillieadat 71'minutes
- 10Cook
- 8McGeehanBooked at 78mins
- 23McQuoidSubstituted forHyltonat 61'minutes
- 20VassellSubstituted forMarriottat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Cuthbert
- 7Gray
- 9Hylton
- 14Marriott
- 15Gilliead
- 17Ruddock
- 31King
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 2,904
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Luton Town 0.
Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Luton Town).
Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 2, Luton Town 0. Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jimmy Smith.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
(Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town).
Foul by Kaby (Crawley Town).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jack Marriott (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Alex Davey replaces Billy Clifford.
Hand ball by Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town).
Attempt saved. Alex Gilliead (Luton Town) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jordan Roberts.
Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
Booking
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Collins (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Sheehan (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Jordan Cook (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jordan Roberts replaces Jason Banton.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Alex Gilliead replaces Jonathan Smith.
Foul by Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town).
Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Jason Banton (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jason Banton (Crawley Town).
Stephen O'Donnell (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Chris Arthur replaces Andre Blackman because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Foul by James Collins (Crawley Town).
Olly Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Danny Hylton replaces Josh McQuoid.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jack Marriott replaces Isaac Vassell.
Delay in match Joe McNerney (Crawley Town) because of an injury.