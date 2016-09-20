Bournemouth 2-3 Preston North End (aet)

Makienok had given Preston the lead as early as the 10th minute

A Simon Makienok hat-trick for Championship side Preston knocked out Bournemouth of the Premier League after extra time in the EFL Cup third round.

The Danish striker, 25, poked home the decisive third goal midway through the second additional period.

Makienok had given North End an early lead from inside the area, and then headed an equaliser in the 85th minute.

Bournemouth had come from behind to lead 2-1 via Lewis Grabban's penalty and Dan Gosling's close-range finish.

It was a case of revenge for the Lillywhites, who were knocked out on penalties by the same opposition at the same stage of last year's competition.

The visitors made the perfect start when Makienok pounced on the rebound after Ben Pringle's initial effort was cleared off the line by Nathan Ake.

Makienok - on loan from Italian Serie A side Palermo and who made 25 appearances for Charlton last season - was a constant threat for Simon Grayson's side.

A Bournemouth side featuring 11 changes from Saturday's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester City struggled to cope with his aerial ability.

The Cherries looked better after half-time, Grabban scoring his first goal since he returned for a second spell in a £7m move from Norwich in January after Max Gradel's free-kick was handled in the area.

Gosling's seventh goal in eight League Cup starts for the hosts then looked set to send them into the fourth round.

But Makienok had other ideas and beat keeper Adam Federici twice, first with a well-directed header from Chris Humphrey's cross to force extra time, and then stretching out his right leg to win it in the 111th minute.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told BBC Radio Solent:

"Firstly, I have to apologise to the supporters, I really do. I feel passionately that we've let them down tonight.

"I can't recall saying that in my second term here. But we didn't do the things required to justify them paying the money to support us and the time that it takes.

"I feel very sorry for that and I'll do everything in my power to put that right. Ultimately, as manager, the blame falls on me and I take full responsibility.

"The fundamentals weren't there for a good performance. We didn't work hard enough and the technicals were very low and it's very unlike us."

Preston manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We deserved the victory over the course of the game, we created some very good chances and we withstood the pressure. With five minutes to go, we showed the spirit and character to get back into it.

"It was dogged and hard-working, but we showed quality as well.

"A lot of those players have been chomping at the bit to come into the team and show what they're capable of and full credit to them.

"We've got a group that have got some desire and character about them."