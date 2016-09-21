Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sunderland

McNair had never scored a senior goal for club or country before his double against QPR

Paddy McNair scored twice as Sunderland beat Championship side QPR in the third round of the EFL Cup at Loftus Road.

The visitors fell behind on the hour mark when Brazil midfielder Sandro hooked in a half-volley.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder McNair levelled 10 minutes later, finishing off a one-two with Duncan Watmore.

McNair then tapped in the rebound after Matt Ingram parried Didier Ndong's strike to earn the Black Cats a trip to Southampton in the fourth round.

Both of Sunderland's wins this season have come in this competition, with new manager David Moyes yet to record a Premier League victory since taking over.

Dutch defender Patrick van Aanholt was one of six changes for Sunderland, playing the full game after he was left out of Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Tottenham after medical advice from heart specialists.

Sunderland manager David Moyes:

"We played some good stuff and I'm just glad we got through as it's always a tough game coming here.

"I thought we did some good things, especially in the second half, and I didn't think we deserved to go a goal down when we did.

"We just lacked the experienced forward players who maybe could have finished the game off earlier, but some of our play was quite good."

QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink:

"I don't like losing but if we are to lose to Premier League opposition, that was the way to do it, if you understand what I'm saying.

"If we are going to lose, it needs to be like this. With a gritty, hungry, honest and hardworking display.

"We showed that we are a good team tonight I thought. I'm proud of how we conducted ourselves. I take a lot of positives out of the game, and not so many negatives."