Walter Zenga: Wolves players gave up, says boss after 4-0 home defeat by Barnsley

Coach Rob Edwards was in Wolves' team the last time they lost so heavily at home at this level, in 2007

Wolves boss Walter Zenga accused his players of "giving up" during Tuesday's 4-0 Championship home defeat by Barnsley.

Four goals in the final 20 minutes had fans streaming out of Molineux, and Zenga was angry with the way his players performed after going 2-0 down.

"At that moment, I saw something I never want to see again in my life. The players give up," he told BBC WM.

"It is not acceptable. This is a big lesson also for me."

Wolves' biggest home reverse since a 5-0 Premier League loss against Manchester United in March 2012, was their worst at second-tier level since a 6-0 defeat by Southampton in March 2007, when the visitors only had five shots on target, but also scored from an own goal.

Although the goals came late for Barnsley, Wolves were comprehensively outplayed by a promoted side containing two of their former players, the impressive Adam Hammill and Sam Winnall.

We were 'without fight' - Zenga

"In the first half, we played very bad," added Zenga. "We had a lot of players out of the game, which affected our performance. We changed something and tried to become more effective. But we were without fight.

"I'm shocked at the result, at how we played, I'm shocked at everything. It is a shame for the fans, for the club. It is not a result Wolves want at home."

Having cancelled the players' expected day off, Zenga's immediate response was to "analyse" the performance with his squad.

Wolves now face successive away matches at Rafa Benitez's in-form Newcastle - on Saturday in the Championship, then next Tuesday night in the EFL Cup - as they look to end a run of one point from three matches.

Wolves began the season with eight points from four games, largely with last season's squad, before Zenga started to rotate his players after a glut of August transfer window signings.

Having made seven changes for Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Burton Albion, the manager made five more against Barnsley.