Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick helps Real Madrid win opener

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 94 goals in the Champions League

Holders Real Madrid staged a dramatic late comeback, including a 94th-minute winner, to beat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in their Champions League opener.

Sporting took the lead through a low shot from Bruno Cesar but Cristiano Ronaldo equalised in the 89th minute with a superb long-range free-kick.

And Alvaro Morata - back at Real after two years with Juventus - won it with a stoppage-time header.

Elsewhere Borussia Dortmund won 6-0 and Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw.

Ronaldo finally finds a free-kick

Ronaldo's free-kick was just about unstoppable

Ronaldo extended his record of failing to score in 43 free-kick attempts at major tournaments for Portugal this summer as they won Euro 2016, but was back on target as he smashed in off the post from 25 yards.

It was his 12th career free-kick in the Champions League and took his total to 94 goals in the competition - and 79 in 76 games for Real.

Ronaldo has now scored on each of the five occasions he has played his previous clubs in the Champions League.

He scored home and away against Sporting for Manchester United in 2007, and scored in both legs of the 2013 quarter-final for Real against United.

"No side will play here in Madrid as well as we have done," said Sporting boss Jorge Jesus.

"Real didn't have a single chance in the first half, but there's a reason they're European champions. They have that mentality and reputation and changed the game in two minutes."

Dortmund off to a flyer

Legia Warsaw can expect a fine from Uefa after this colourful welcome from fans bearing flares

Borussia Dortmund thrashed Legia Warsaw 6-0 in the Polish capital with goals from Mario Gotze, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Marc Bartra, Raphael Guerreiro, Gonzalo Castro and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In the process they equalled the record for the most different goalscorers in single Champions League match, which has previously been managed by Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Coach Thomas Tuchel was unsurprisingly happy with his Champions League debut.

"Even if it looked easy, there was a lot of our work behind it," he said.

"Were Dortmund so good or Legia so weak? I don't want to be philosophical here and judge it in this way. We were just the better team today, we had more scoring opportunities than Legia. Winning 6-0 means we put a lot of work in and I hope we will continue to work in this way."

Juve held at home

Gonzalo Higuain - the third most expensive player ever - has scored 13 Champions League goals

Juventus - losing finalists in 2015 - lost playmaker Paul Pogba to Manchester United in the summer and could only manage a 0-0 draw at home to Europa League winners Sevilla.

£75m striker Gonzalo Higuain headed against the crossbar with Juve's best chance.

"I'm disappointed we had to settle for a scoreless draw because everyone was expecting us to win three or four-nil," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"We have five other games in which to secure our passage to the next round, but this game is a reminder that in this competition you have to keep your feet on the ground."