Champions League - Group F
Real Madrid2Sporting1

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick helps Real Madrid win opener

Alvaro Morata
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 94 goals in the Champions League

Holders Real Madrid staged a dramatic late comeback, including a 94th-minute winner, to beat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in their Champions League opener.

Sporting took the lead through a low shot from Bruno Cesar but Cristiano Ronaldo equalised in the 89th minute with a superb long-range free-kick.

And Alvaro Morata - back at Real after two years with Juventus - won it with a stoppage-time header.

Elsewhere Borussia Dortmund won 6-0 and Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw.

Ronaldo finally finds a free-kick

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo's free-kick was just about unstoppable

Ronaldo extended his record of failing to score in 43 free-kick attempts at major tournaments for Portugal this summer as they won Euro 2016, but was back on target as he smashed in off the post from 25 yards.

It was his 12th career free-kick in the Champions League and took his total to 94 goals in the competition - and 79 in 76 games for Real.

Ronaldo has now scored on each of the five occasions he has played his previous clubs in the Champions League.

He scored home and away against Sporting for Manchester United in 2007, and scored in both legs of the 2013 quarter-final for Real against United.

"No side will play here in Madrid as well as we have done," said Sporting boss Jorge Jesus.

"Real didn't have a single chance in the first half, but there's a reason they're European champions. They have that mentality and reputation and changed the game in two minutes."

Dortmund off to a flyer

Warsaw fans
Legia Warsaw can expect a fine from Uefa after this colourful welcome from fans bearing flares

Borussia Dortmund thrashed Legia Warsaw 6-0 in the Polish capital with goals from Mario Gotze, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Marc Bartra, Raphael Guerreiro, Gonzalo Castro and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In the process they equalled the record for the most different goalscorers in single Champions League match, which has previously been managed by Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Coach Thomas Tuchel was unsurprisingly happy with his Champions League debut.

"Even if it looked easy, there was a lot of our work behind it," he said.

"Were Dortmund so good or Legia so weak? I don't want to be philosophical here and judge it in this way. We were just the better team today, we had more scoring opportunities than Legia. Winning 6-0 means we put a lot of work in and I hope we will continue to work in this way."

Juve held at home

Gonzalo Higuain
Gonzalo Higuain - the third most expensive player ever - has scored 13 Champions League goals

Juventus - losing finalists in 2015 - lost playmaker Paul Pogba to Manchester United in the summer and could only manage a 0-0 draw at home to Europa League winners Sevilla.

£75m striker Gonzalo Higuain headed against the crossbar with Juve's best chance.

"I'm disappointed we had to settle for a scoreless draw because everyone was expecting us to win three or four-nil," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"We have five other games in which to secure our passage to the next round, but this game is a reminder that in this competition you have to keep your feet on the ground."

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 19Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosBooked at 75minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 77'minutes
  • 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 67'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 67'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Pepe
  • 10Rodríguez
  • 16Kovacic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Morata
  • 23Danilo
  • 25Yáñez

Sporting

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 21da Silva Pereira
  • 13Coates
  • 35Borges Semedo
  • 31ZeegelaarBooked at 65mins
  • 77Gelson MartinsSubstituted forMarkovicat 70'minutes
  • 23Adrien SilvaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMendes Trindadeat 73'minutes
  • 14William CarvalhoBooked at 57mins
  • 11César Zanaki
  • 28Dost
  • 10RuizSubstituted forCampbellat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Schelotto
  • 3Markovic
  • 7Campbell
  • 15Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 16Ribeiro de Souza
  • 22Mendes Trindade
  • 34Beto
Referee:
Paolo Tagliavento
Attendance:
72,179

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Sporting Lisbon 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Sporting Lisbon 1.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Sporting Lisbon 1. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.

Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Joel Campbell replaces Bryan Ruiz.

Foul by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).

Marvin Zeegelaar (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Sporting Lisbon 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elías (Sporting Lisbon).

Attempt blocked. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lazar Markovic (Sporting Lisbon).

Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Bruno César (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.

Offside, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

Offside, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Bruno César (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marvin Zeegelaar (Sporting Lisbon) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez replaces Toni Kroos.

Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

Booking

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Elías (Sporting Lisbon).

Dangerous play by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Elías replaces Adrien Silva.

Offside, Real Madrid. Raphael Varane tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marvin Zeegelaar (Sporting Lisbon).

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Lazar Markovic replaces Gelson Martins.

Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by João Pereira.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 14th September 2016

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal10101101
2Ludogorets10101101
3FC Basel10101101
4PSG10101101

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli11002113
2Besiktas10101101
3Benfica10101101
4Dynamo Kiev100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11007073
2Man City11004043
3B Mgladbach100104-40
4Celtic100107-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11005053
2Atl Madrid11001013
3PSV Eindhoven100101-10
4FC Rostov100105-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco11002113
2CSKA Moscow10102201
3B Leverkusen10102201
4Tottenham100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund11006063
2Real Madrid11002113
3Sporting100112-10
4Legia Warsaw100106-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester11003033
2FC Copenhagen10101101
3FC Porto10101101
4Club Brugge100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11003033
2Juventus10100001
3Sevilla10100001
4Dinamo Zagreb100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC