Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Sporting Lisbon 1.
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick helps Real Madrid win opener
Holders Real Madrid staged a dramatic late comeback, including a 94th-minute winner, to beat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in their Champions League opener.
Sporting took the lead through a low shot from Bruno Cesar but Cristiano Ronaldo equalised in the 89th minute with a superb long-range free-kick.
And Alvaro Morata - back at Real after two years with Juventus - won it with a stoppage-time header.
Elsewhere Borussia Dortmund won 6-0 and Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw.
Ronaldo finally finds a free-kick
Ronaldo extended his record of failing to score in 43 free-kick attempts at major tournaments for Portugal this summer as they won Euro 2016, but was back on target as he smashed in off the post from 25 yards.
It was his 12th career free-kick in the Champions League and took his total to 94 goals in the competition - and 79 in 76 games for Real.
Ronaldo has now scored on each of the five occasions he has played his previous clubs in the Champions League.
He scored home and away against Sporting for Manchester United in 2007, and scored in both legs of the 2013 quarter-final for Real against United.
"No side will play here in Madrid as well as we have done," said Sporting boss Jorge Jesus.
"Real didn't have a single chance in the first half, but there's a reason they're European champions. They have that mentality and reputation and changed the game in two minutes."
Dortmund off to a flyer
Borussia Dortmund thrashed Legia Warsaw 6-0 in the Polish capital with goals from Mario Gotze, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Marc Bartra, Raphael Guerreiro, Gonzalo Castro and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
In the process they equalled the record for the most different goalscorers in single Champions League match, which has previously been managed by Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich.
Coach Thomas Tuchel was unsurprisingly happy with his Champions League debut.
"Even if it looked easy, there was a lot of our work behind it," he said.
"Were Dortmund so good or Legia so weak? I don't want to be philosophical here and judge it in this way. We were just the better team today, we had more scoring opportunities than Legia. Winning 6-0 means we put a lot of work in and I hope we will continue to work in this way."
Juve held at home
Juventus - losing finalists in 2015 - lost playmaker Paul Pogba to Manchester United in the summer and could only manage a 0-0 draw at home to Europa League winners Sevilla.
£75m striker Gonzalo Higuain headed against the crossbar with Juve's best chance.
"I'm disappointed we had to settle for a scoreless draw because everyone was expecting us to win three or four-nil," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.
"We have five other games in which to secure our passage to the next round, but this game is a reminder that in this competition you have to keep your feet on the ground."
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 19Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosBooked at 75minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 77'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 67'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 67'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Pepe
- 10Rodríguez
- 16Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Morata
- 23Danilo
- 25Yáñez
Sporting
- 1Rui Patrício
- 21da Silva Pereira
- 13Coates
- 35Borges Semedo
- 31ZeegelaarBooked at 65mins
- 77Gelson MartinsSubstituted forMarkovicat 70'minutes
- 23Adrien SilvaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMendes Trindadeat 73'minutes
- 14William CarvalhoBooked at 57mins
- 11César Zanaki
- 28Dost
- 10RuizSubstituted forCampbellat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Schelotto
- 3Markovic
- 7Campbell
- 15Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 16Ribeiro de Souza
- 22Mendes Trindade
- 34Beto
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
- Attendance:
- 72,179
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Sporting Lisbon 1.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Sporting Lisbon 1. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Joel Campbell replaces Bryan Ruiz.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).
Marvin Zeegelaar (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Sporting Lisbon 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elías (Sporting Lisbon).
Attempt blocked. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lazar Markovic (Sporting Lisbon).
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Bruno César (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Offside, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Offside, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Bruno César (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marvin Zeegelaar (Sporting Lisbon) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez replaces Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Booking
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elías (Sporting Lisbon).
Dangerous play by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Elías replaces Adrien Silva.
Offside, Real Madrid. Raphael Varane tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Zeegelaar (Sporting Lisbon).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Lazar Markovic replaces Gelson Martins.
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by João Pereira.