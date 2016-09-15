Neymar: La Liga seeks answers from Barcelona over transfer and tax deal

Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013

Neymar's 2013 transfer to Barcelona is to be investigated by La Liga.

The Spanish football league body wants talks with the club about the agreement they came to with the Spanish Public Prosecutor's Office over the signing.

In June, Barcelona paid a €5.5m (£4.3m) fine over the 24-year-old's move from Santos. The La Liga club were accused of tax fraud, which they denied.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu had blamed the dispute on "a mistake... in tax planning".

Barcelona said it paid €57m (£43m) for the forward, with the player's parents receiving €40m and Santos €17m.

But investigators said the fee was closer to €83m and that Barcelona had concealed part of the deal. The club denied the claim.

Bartomeu added at the time: "It was better to accept this agreement than continue on with the uncertainty that has dragged on for a long time over the Neymar case."

A La Liga statement on Thursday read: "Following widespread media reports, La Liga confirms an informative hearing will be launched with FC Barcelona in relation to the agreement reached between the club's board and the Spanish Public Prosecutor's Office in the Neymar legal case."

Neymar signed a new five-year contract with Barcelona in July.

The forward, who won Olympic gold with Brazil in Rio de Janeiro in August, has scored 55 goals in 94 La Liga games for his club.