Bayern Munich 3-1 Ingolstadt

Xabi Alonso scored just one Bundesliga goal last season - but has two this term

Bayern Munich continued their 100% winning start under Carlo Ancelotti by coming from behind to beat Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga's Bavarian derby.

Dario Lezcano became the first player to score against Bayern in competitive football this season, slotting Mathew Leckie's pass under Manuel Neuer.

But Robert Lewandowski equalised quickly with a chip, and Xabi Alonso drilled a second after half-time.

Rafinha sealed the win when he drove in his first goal since 2013.

Ancelotti is the first Bayern coach to start his reign with six straight wins since Otto Rehhagel in 1995.

His team have won their first three Bundesliga matches, in addition to one game each in the German Cup and the Champions League - and they beat Borussia Dortmund to secure the German Super Cup.

But this was arguably the most difficult of the matches that Ancelotti has faced at Bayern, with Neuer making two vital saves from Leckie and substitute Lukas Hinterseer missing a great second-half chance for the visitors before the win was finally ensured.

Oktoberfest slog for Bayern

Dario Lezcano (number 11) ended Bayern's run

This match between Bavarian rivals took place on the first day of Munich's Oktoberfest, a time of year when Bayern traditionally do well.

Germany's defending champions had won 15 of their previous 18 Bundesliga matches played during the autumn beer festival - but they laboured here.

Their preparations were not helped by a bout of gastroenteritis that struck Thomas Muller, Philipp Lahm and David Alaba in the days before the game.

Ancelotti's side were vulnerable at times against opponents who, despite being happy to soak up pressure, were dangerous on the counter-attack.

Manuel Neuer saved this first-half shot from Mathew Leckie, but made an even better save from the Australian after half-time

Ingolstadt, widely expected to be fighting relegation this season, broke effectively to score from their first attack when Paraguay international Lezcano, without a goal in his previous 15 matches for club and country, ran in behind Bayern's defence to slot Leckie's through pass underneath Neuer.

Even as Bayern recovered, there were still difficult moments for them at the back, with Leckie involved in most of them.

With the visitors trailing 2-1 early in the second half, the Australia forward ended a terrific run by wriggling past Alonso and hitting a rising drive from 12 yards, but Neuer thrust up a strong arm to turn the ball over.

It was the best of four fine saves produced by the Germany goalkeeper, who was nonetheless relieved moments later to see Hinterseer roll the ball wide when played through by Lezcano.

Lewandowski gets some surprise help

Rafinha's previous goal for Bayern came in a 4-0 win over Nuremburg in April 2013

The consistently impressive Neuer's brilliance was no surprise, and neither was Lewandowski's appearance on the scoresheet.

Bayern's main striker scored his fifth Bundesliga goal of the season - to go top of the domestic scoring charts - by dinking the ball over keeper Orjan Nyland from a tricky angle after Arturo Vidal had dispossessed Leckie.

The identity of Bayern's other two scorers, though, was a shock. Midfielder Alonso scored just one Bundesliga goal last season, but now already has two for this campaign, driving in from just outside the penalty area after being teed up by Franck Ribery.

Brazilian right-back Rafinha scores even less frequently, but his finish was every bit as clinical, with a low strike across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.