German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich3Ingolstadt1

Bayern Munich 3-1 Ingolstadt

Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso scored just one Bundesliga goal last season - but has two this term

Bayern Munich continued their 100% winning start under Carlo Ancelotti by coming from behind to beat Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga's Bavarian derby.

Dario Lezcano became the first player to score against Bayern in competitive football this season, slotting Mathew Leckie's pass under Manuel Neuer.

But Robert Lewandowski equalised quickly with a chip, and Xabi Alonso drilled a second after half-time.

Rafinha sealed the win when he drove in his first goal since 2013.

Ancelotti is the first Bayern coach to start his reign with six straight wins since Otto Rehhagel in 1995.

His team have won their first three Bundesliga matches, in addition to one game each in the German Cup and the Champions League - and they beat Borussia Dortmund to secure the German Super Cup.

But this was arguably the most difficult of the matches that Ancelotti has faced at Bayern, with Neuer making two vital saves from Leckie and substitute Lukas Hinterseer missing a great second-half chance for the visitors before the win was finally ensured.

Oktoberfest slog for Bayern

Dario Lezcano
Dario Lezcano (number 11) ended Bayern's run

This match between Bavarian rivals took place on the first day of Munich's Oktoberfest, a time of year when Bayern traditionally do well.

Germany's defending champions had won 15 of their previous 18 Bundesliga matches played during the autumn beer festival - but they laboured here.

Their preparations were not helped by a bout of gastroenteritis that struck Thomas Muller, Philipp Lahm and David Alaba in the days before the game.

Ancelotti's side were vulnerable at times against opponents who, despite being happy to soak up pressure, were dangerous on the counter-attack.

Manuel Neuer
Manuel Neuer saved this first-half shot from Mathew Leckie, but made an even better save from the Australian after half-time

Ingolstadt, widely expected to be fighting relegation this season, broke effectively to score from their first attack when Paraguay international Lezcano, without a goal in his previous 15 matches for club and country, ran in behind Bayern's defence to slot Leckie's through pass underneath Neuer.

Even as Bayern recovered, there were still difficult moments for them at the back, with Leckie involved in most of them.

With the visitors trailing 2-1 early in the second half, the Australia forward ended a terrific run by wriggling past Alonso and hitting a rising drive from 12 yards, but Neuer thrust up a strong arm to turn the ball over.

It was the best of four fine saves produced by the Germany goalkeeper, who was nonetheless relieved moments later to see Hinterseer roll the ball wide when played through by Lezcano.

Lewandowski gets some surprise help

Rafinha
Rafinha's previous goal for Bayern came in a 4-0 win over Nuremburg in April 2013

The consistently impressive Neuer's brilliance was no surprise, and neither was Lewandowski's appearance on the scoresheet.

Bayern's main striker scored his fifth Bundesliga goal of the season - to go top of the domestic scoring charts - by dinking the ball over keeper Orjan Nyland from a tricky angle after Arturo Vidal had dispossessed Leckie.

The identity of Bayern's other two scorers, though, was a shock. Midfielder Alonso scored just one Bundesliga goal last season, but now already has two for this campaign, driving in from just outside the penalty area after being teed up by Franck Ribery.

Brazilian right-back Rafinha scores even less frequently, but his finish was every bit as clinical, with a low strike across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 32Kimmich
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 18Bernat
  • 35Renato SanchesSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 61'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 14Alonso
  • 23Vidal
  • 29ComanSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 45'minutesSubstituted forBoatengat 83'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 10Robben
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 17Boateng
  • 20Götze
  • 26Ulreich
  • 37Green

Ingolstadt

  • 1Nyland
  • 28Levels
  • 34Matip
  • 32TisserandBooked at 59mins
  • 29Suttner
  • 10Groß
  • 8de Oliveira Bernardo
  • 7LeckieSubstituted forCohenat 81'minutes
  • 9HartmannSubstituted forLexat 71'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 6MoralesSubstituted forHinterseerat 63'minutes
  • 11Lezcano

Substitutes

  • 3Jung
  • 14Lex
  • 16Hinterseer
  • 17Wahl
  • 33Hadergjonaj
  • 35Hansen
  • 36Cohen
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamIngolstadt
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, FC Ingolstadt 04 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, FC Ingolstadt 04 1.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lukas Hinterseer (FC Ingolstadt 04).

Attempt saved. Stefan Lex (FC Ingolstadt 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Hinterseer.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Darío Lezcano (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marvin Matip (FC Ingolstadt 04).

Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

Darío Lezcano (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lukas Hinterseer (FC Ingolstadt 04) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Markus Suttner.

Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).

Tobias Levels (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, FC Ingolstadt 04 1. Rafinha (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng replaces Douglas Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Ingolstadt 04. Almog Cohen replaces Mathew Leckie.

Booking

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Darío Lezcano (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Tobias Levels.

Corner, FC Ingolstadt 04. Conceded by Robert Lewandowski.

Attempt blocked. Stefan Lex (FC Ingolstadt 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathew Leckie.

Attempt missed. Marvin Matip (FC Ingolstadt 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Ingolstadt 04. Conceded by Juan Bernat.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Bernat with a cross.

Hand ball by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).

Booking

Stefan Lex (FC Ingolstadt 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Lex (FC Ingolstadt 04).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Ingolstadt 04. Stefan Lex replaces Moritz Hartmann.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Mathew Leckie (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Tisserand.

Attempt saved. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafinha.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marvin Matip (FC Ingolstadt 04).

Attempt missed. Lukas Hinterseer (FC Ingolstadt 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a through ball.

Saturday 17th September 2016

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich3IngolstadtFC Ingolstadt1
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund6DarmstadtDarmstadt 980
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1
  • HamburgHamburg SV0RB LeipzigRB Leipzig4
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach4Werder BremenWerder Bremen1

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich3300111109
2RB Leipzig32107257
3Köln32105057
4B Dortmund32018266
5Hertha Berlin22004136
6B Mgladbach32017526
7Frankfurt32013216
8Wolfsburg31202025
9Hoffenheim30306603
10B Leverkusen31025503
11Augsburg210123-13
12Freiburg310246-23
13Darmstadt310218-73
14Mainz201156-11
15Ingolstadt301226-41
16Hamburg301228-61
17Schalke200203-30
18Werder Bremen3003212-100
View full German Bundesliga table

