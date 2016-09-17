Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, FC Ingolstadt 04 1.
Bayern Munich 3-1 Ingolstadt
Bayern Munich continued their 100% winning start under Carlo Ancelotti by coming from behind to beat Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga's Bavarian derby.
Dario Lezcano became the first player to score against Bayern in competitive football this season, slotting Mathew Leckie's pass under Manuel Neuer.
But Robert Lewandowski equalised quickly with a chip, and Xabi Alonso drilled a second after half-time.
Rafinha sealed the win when he drove in his first goal since 2013.
Ancelotti is the first Bayern coach to start his reign with six straight wins since Otto Rehhagel in 1995.
His team have won their first three Bundesliga matches, in addition to one game each in the German Cup and the Champions League - and they beat Borussia Dortmund to secure the German Super Cup.
But this was arguably the most difficult of the matches that Ancelotti has faced at Bayern, with Neuer making two vital saves from Leckie and substitute Lukas Hinterseer missing a great second-half chance for the visitors before the win was finally ensured.
Oktoberfest slog for Bayern
This match between Bavarian rivals took place on the first day of Munich's Oktoberfest, a time of year when Bayern traditionally do well.
Germany's defending champions had won 15 of their previous 18 Bundesliga matches played during the autumn beer festival - but they laboured here.
Their preparations were not helped by a bout of gastroenteritis that struck Thomas Muller, Philipp Lahm and David Alaba in the days before the game.
Ancelotti's side were vulnerable at times against opponents who, despite being happy to soak up pressure, were dangerous on the counter-attack.
Ingolstadt, widely expected to be fighting relegation this season, broke effectively to score from their first attack when Paraguay international Lezcano, without a goal in his previous 15 matches for club and country, ran in behind Bayern's defence to slot Leckie's through pass underneath Neuer.
Even as Bayern recovered, there were still difficult moments for them at the back, with Leckie involved in most of them.
With the visitors trailing 2-1 early in the second half, the Australia forward ended a terrific run by wriggling past Alonso and hitting a rising drive from 12 yards, but Neuer thrust up a strong arm to turn the ball over.
It was the best of four fine saves produced by the Germany goalkeeper, who was nonetheless relieved moments later to see Hinterseer roll the ball wide when played through by Lezcano.
Lewandowski gets some surprise help
The consistently impressive Neuer's brilliance was no surprise, and neither was Lewandowski's appearance on the scoresheet.
Bayern's main striker scored his fifth Bundesliga goal of the season - to go top of the domestic scoring charts - by dinking the ball over keeper Orjan Nyland from a tricky angle after Arturo Vidal had dispossessed Leckie.
The identity of Bayern's other two scorers, though, was a shock. Midfielder Alonso scored just one Bundesliga goal last season, but now already has two for this campaign, driving in from just outside the penalty area after being teed up by Franck Ribery.
Brazilian right-back Rafinha scores even less frequently, but his finish was every bit as clinical, with a low strike across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 32Kimmich
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 18Bernat
- 35Renato SanchesSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 61'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 14Alonso
- 23Vidal
- 29ComanSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 45'minutesSubstituted forBoatengat 83'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 7Ribéry
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10Robben
- 11Douglas Costa
- 17Boateng
- 20Götze
- 26Ulreich
- 37Green
Ingolstadt
- 1Nyland
- 28Levels
- 34Matip
- 32TisserandBooked at 59mins
- 29Suttner
- 10Groß
- 8de Oliveira Bernardo
- 7LeckieSubstituted forCohenat 81'minutes
- 9HartmannSubstituted forLexat 71'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 6MoralesSubstituted forHinterseerat 63'minutes
- 11Lezcano
Substitutes
- 3Jung
- 14Lex
- 16Hinterseer
- 17Wahl
- 33Hadergjonaj
- 35Hansen
- 36Cohen
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, FC Ingolstadt 04 1.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Hinterseer (FC Ingolstadt 04).
Attempt saved. Stefan Lex (FC Ingolstadt 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Hinterseer.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Darío Lezcano (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Matip (FC Ingolstadt 04).
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Darío Lezcano (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lukas Hinterseer (FC Ingolstadt 04) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Markus Suttner.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Tobias Levels (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, FC Ingolstadt 04 1. Rafinha (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng replaces Douglas Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Ingolstadt 04. Almog Cohen replaces Mathew Leckie.
Booking
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Darío Lezcano (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Tobias Levels.
Corner, FC Ingolstadt 04. Conceded by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Lex (FC Ingolstadt 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathew Leckie.
Attempt missed. Marvin Matip (FC Ingolstadt 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Ingolstadt 04. Conceded by Juan Bernat.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Bernat with a cross.
Hand ball by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).
Booking
Stefan Lex (FC Ingolstadt 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Lex (FC Ingolstadt 04).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Ingolstadt 04. Stefan Lex replaces Moritz Hartmann.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Mathew Leckie (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Tisserand.
Attempt saved. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafinha.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Matip (FC Ingolstadt 04).
Attempt missed. Lukas Hinterseer (FC Ingolstadt 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a through ball.