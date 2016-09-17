Saturday's Championship reports

Huddersfield have lost just one of their eight league games so far this season

Huddersfield are two points clear at the top of the Championship after they beat QPR, while Norwich moved into second place with victory over Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle suffered a 2-0 defeat by Wolves while strugglers Blackburn beat Rotherham for their first league win of the season.

All 24 Championship sides were in action on Saturday and you can read their match reports below.

Cardiff 0-2 Leeds

Barnsley 1-2 Reading

Blackburn 4-2 Rotherham

Brentford 5-0 Preston

Bristol City 1-1 Derby

Burton 0-1 Brighton

Huddersfield 2-1 QPR

Ipswich 0-0 Aston Villa

Newcastle 0-2 Wolves

Nottm Forest 1-2 Norwich

Wigan 0-0 Fulham

Birmingham 2-1 Sheff Wed

