Match ends, Fulham 0, Bristol City 4.
Fulham 0-4 Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Striker Tammy Abraham scored his 10th goal of the season as Bristol City comfortably won at 10-man Fulham.
Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, gave the Robins an early lead with a close-range volley from Jamie Paterson's cross.
Luke Freeman doubled their advantage after an hour, and Bobby Reid struck a third from distance for the visitors.
After Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Callum O'Dowda, Aden Flint tapped in City's fourth late on.
It was a first league win for Lee Johnson's side since beating Aston Villa on 27 August and their second victory at Craven Cottage in a week, adding to Wednesday's 2-1 win in the EFL Cup.
City carved out regular chances after Abraham's opener, with Paterson and Lee Tomlin forcing home goalkeeper David Button into saves before the break.
Neeskens Kebano shot wide and Sone Aluko drilled a shot against the bar for the Whites in the early exchanges of the second half, but Slavisa Jokanovic's side rarely threatened after Freeman struck the visitors' second following good work from Tomlin.
Defeat extended Fulham's winless run in the Championship to four matches.
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:
"We are not solid as we were at the beginning of the season. We had two good chances after they scored but we had 15 shots at goal and only two on target.
"At the beginning of the season we more compact, more solid and aggressive. We have try to dominate matches like we did at the beginning of the season.
"Now we have to go back and understand what we wanted to do in pre-season. And maybe the new players still need time to adapt to what we want to do."
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:
"The family are very strong Fulham fans and they were here today. I was really chuffed with the performance.
"Fulham are such a good side in possession that you're always going to have to deal with spells of sustained pressure.
"We had to defend resolutely at times, but on the break we were outstanding. We have energy, pace and quality in the group and we're starting to understand each other's games."
"We broke from positions of strength and once we got the second they were always going to become stretched."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 27Button
- 4Odoi
- 15MadlSubstituted forSánchez Ruizat 66'minutes
- 17R SigurdssonBooked at 75mins
- 30R Sessegnon
- 8ParkerBooked at 38minsSubstituted forJohansenat 45'minutes
- 6McDonaldBooked at 79mins
- 10Cairney
- 24Aluko
- 7KebanoSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
- 25Martin
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 3Malone
- 9Smith
- 13Ream
- 14Johansen
- 20Piazon
- 23Sánchez Ruiz
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 2LittleBooked at 49mins
- 4Flint
- 23Magnusson
- 3Bryan
- 21Pack
- 14Reid
- 20PatersonBooked at 84mins
- 10TomlinSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 74'minutes
- 15FreemanSubstituted forBrownhillat 73'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forWilbrahamat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Brownhill
- 11O'Dowda
- 12O'Donnell
- 13Golbourne
- 16Engvall
- 17Moore
- 18Wilbraham
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 20,585
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Bristol City 4.
Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Sone Aluko (Fulham).
Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bristol City. Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson tries a through ball, but Aaron Wilbraham is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sone Aluko (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Sone Aluko (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sone Aluko (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Paterson (Bristol City).
Chris Martin (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Little (Bristol City).
Booking
Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 0, Bristol City 4. Aden Flint (Bristol City) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Attempt blocked. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aden Flint with a headed pass.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Denis Odoi.
Attempt saved. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham.
Dismissal
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) is shown the red card.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Fulham).
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jozabed.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.
Booking
Ragnar Sigurdsson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ragnar Sigurdsson (Fulham).
Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Lee Tomlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Josh Brownhill replaces Luke Freeman.
Attempt saved. Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Reid.
Offside, Bristol City. Aaron Wilbraham tries a through ball, but Lee Tomlin is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sone Aluko with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Tammy Abraham.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 0, Bristol City 3. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).
Luke Freeman (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Martin (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aden Flint (Bristol City).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Jozabed replaces Michael Madl.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Matt Smith replaces Neeskens Kebano.
Foul by Chris Martin (Fulham).