Fulham 0-4 Bristol City

Striker Tammy Abraham scored his 10th goal of the season as Bristol City comfortably won at 10-man Fulham.

Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, gave the Robins an early lead with a close-range volley from Jamie Paterson's cross.

Luke Freeman doubled their advantage after an hour, and Bobby Reid struck a third from distance for the visitors.

After Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Callum O'Dowda, Aden Flint tapped in City's fourth late on.

It was a first league win for Lee Johnson's side since beating Aston Villa on 27 August and their second victory at Craven Cottage in a week, adding to Wednesday's 2-1 win in the EFL Cup.

City carved out regular chances after Abraham's opener, with Paterson and Lee Tomlin forcing home goalkeeper David Button into saves before the break.

Neeskens Kebano shot wide and Sone Aluko drilled a shot against the bar for the Whites in the early exchanges of the second half, but Slavisa Jokanovic's side rarely threatened after Freeman struck the visitors' second following good work from Tomlin.

Defeat extended Fulham's winless run in the Championship to four matches.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"We are not solid as we were at the beginning of the season. We had two good chances after they scored but we had 15 shots at goal and only two on target.

"At the beginning of the season we more compact, more solid and aggressive. We have try to dominate matches like we did at the beginning of the season.

"Now we have to go back and understand what we wanted to do in pre-season. And maybe the new players still need time to adapt to what we want to do."

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:

"The family are very strong Fulham fans and they were here today. I was really chuffed with the performance.

"Fulham are such a good side in possession that you're always going to have to deal with spells of sustained pressure.

"We had to defend resolutely at times, but on the break we were outstanding. We have energy, pace and quality in the group and we're starting to understand each other's games."

"We broke from positions of strength and once we got the second they were always going to become stretched."