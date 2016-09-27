Rochdale 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

Steven Davies' stunning finish saw Bolton slip to their second league defeat of the season in a 1-0 reverse to Rochdale.

Trotters skipper Jay Spearing had the best effort of the first half, his low drive kept out by Dale stopper Josh Lillis.

The deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute in stunning fashion. Dale broke forward down the right and Davies' attempt to square the ball across the face of goal was blocked by David Wheater.

However, the ball ran loose and Davies was onto it in a flash, crashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of Mark Howard's net from a tight angle.

Jamie Allen came agonisingly close to a second minutes later with a clever headed attempt.

He contorted his body to meet the cross and guide his effort wide of Howard but against the frame of the goal, Davies foiled as he attempted to force home the rebound.

James Henry saw a deflected effort loop up over Lillis in the closing minutes but he clipped the outside of a post.

