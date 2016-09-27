Grimsby Town 1-0 Newport County

Omar Bogle joined Grimsby from Solihull in June, 2015

Omar Bogle's late penalty lifted Grimsby into the play-off spots and condemned Newport County to propping up the League Two table.

Dan Butler brought down Tom Bolarinwa in the box and Bogle struck from the spot to become the division's leading scorer this season.

It left County boss Warren Feeney under even more pressure after only one win this term.

By contrast, Grimsby are one point away from the automatic promotion spots.

Newport manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales he was "getting sick" of the sort of incident that gave Grimsby their penalty chance.

"It's not even a basic mistake (by Butler). It's embarrassing to be honest and I can't accept that," said Feeney.

"I said it to him. I can't accept what he's done.

"The players worked so hard. I thought it was a fantastic performance. They played for each other, they played for the club and to go and get done by that, it's hard to take."