Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 0.
Grimsby Town 1-0 Newport County
Omar Bogle's late penalty lifted Grimsby into the play-off spots and condemned Newport County to propping up the League Two table.
Dan Butler brought down Tom Bolarinwa in the box and Bogle struck from the spot to become the division's leading scorer this season.
It left County boss Warren Feeney under even more pressure after only one win this term.
By contrast, Grimsby are one point away from the automatic promotion spots.
Newport manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales he was "getting sick" of the sort of incident that gave Grimsby their penalty chance.
"It's not even a basic mistake (by Butler). It's embarrassing to be honest and I can't accept that," said Feeney.
"I said it to him. I can't accept what he's done.
"The players worked so hard. I thought it was a fantastic performance. They played for each other, they played for the club and to go and get done by that, it's hard to take."
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeownBooked at 59mins
- 2Davies
- 22Collins
- 5Pearson
- 3Andrew
- 7ChambersSubstituted forBolarinwaat 72'minutes
- 19Summerfield
- 26Comley
- 10VoseSubstituted forBoyceat 89'minutes
- 9BogleBooked at 89mins
- 14JacksonSubstituted forTutonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Disley
- 16Berrett
- 18Bolarinwa
- 20Boyce
- 21Vernon
- 29Tuton
- 30Henderson
Newport
- 1Day
- 14Bignot
- 18Cameron
- 17BennettBooked at 35mins
- 3Butler
- 28Grego-CoxSubstituted forMyrie-Williamsat 90+2'minutes
- 8Randall
- 12TozerBooked at 77mins
- 27Rigg
- 9ParkinBooked at 59mins
- 19HealeySubstituted forJacksonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Barnum-Bobb
- 4Jones
- 7Compton
- 11Myrie-Williams
- 13Jackson
- 16Sheehan
- 30Bittner
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 4,296
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 0.
Foul by Shaun Tuton (Grimsby Town).
Scot Bennett (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Jennison Myrie-Williams replaces Reece Grego-Cox because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Andrew Boyce replaces Dominic Vose.
Booking
Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 0. Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty Grimsby Town. Tom Bolarinwa draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Dan Butler (Newport County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Shaun Tuton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Jon Parkin (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Ben Tozer (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Bolarinwa (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Tozer (Newport County).
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James McKeown.
Attempt saved. Jon Parkin (Newport County) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Foul by Tom Bolarinwa (Grimsby Town).
Scot Bennett (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Shaun Tuton replaces Kayden Jackson.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Tom Bolarinwa replaces Ashley Chambers.
Foul by Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town).
Mark Randall (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Marlon Jackson replaces Rhys Healey.
Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Joe Day.
Attempt saved. Scot Bennett (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Danny Collins.
Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Danny Collins.
Booking
James McKeown (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jon Parkin (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Shaun Pearson.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James McKeown.
Attempt saved. Mark Randall (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Danny Collins (Grimsby Town).
Rhys Healey (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.