Blackpool 3-1 Portsmouth

Blackpool earned their first league win at Bloomfield Road since the opening day of the season with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over high-flying Portsmouth.

The Tangerines struck first after 18 minutes. Jack Payne's free-kick from the left was met six yards out by Kelvin Mellor, who flicked a header over the onrushing David Forde and into the net.

Portsmouth were back on level terms in the 34th minute as Danny Rose's shot was deflected high into the air and dropped for Conor Chaplin, 12 yards out, who produced a stunning overhead kick to net the equaliser.

Pompey had League Two's joint-tightest defence ahead of the midweek fixtures, but were breached again four minutes after the break.

Armand Gnanduillet played in Kyle Vassell, who squared the ball beyond Forde for Brad Potts to tap into an empty net from four yards out.

And it was three for the home side after 65 minutes, as Vassell robbed Tom Davies in possession and broke clear through on goal, slotting calmly past Forde from 15 yards.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 27Lyness
  • 2Mellor
  • 15Aldred
  • 5RobertsonSubstituted forAimsonat 45'minutes
  • 3Taylor
  • 8PottsSubstituted forCainat 90+3'minutes
  • 4McAlister
  • 28Payne
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 7Vassell
  • 31GnanduilletBooked at 76minsSubstituted forMattat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Aimson
  • 9Cullen
  • 17Yeates
  • 19Matt
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 25Boney
  • 26Cain

Portsmouth

  • 1Forde
  • 26Evans
  • 2Davies
  • 6Burgess
  • 3StevensSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes
  • 7BakerSubstituted forBennettat 68'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 4Rose
  • 8DoyleBooked at 86mins
  • 22Naismith
  • 11Roberts
  • 19ChaplinSubstituted forMainat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Clarke
  • 9Smith
  • 10Lalkovic
  • 13O'Brien
  • 14Main
  • 23Bennett
  • 24Linganzi
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
3,055

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 3, Portsmouth 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 3, Portsmouth 1.

Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Michael Cain replaces Brad Potts.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Will Aimson.

Booking

Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Portsmouth).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Curtis Main replaces Conor Chaplin.

Delay in match Jack Payne (Blackpool) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Smith (Portsmouth).

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jack Payne.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Michael Smith replaces Enda Stevens.

Foul by Jamille Matt (Blackpool).

Danny Rose (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Jamille Matt replaces Armand Gnanduillet.

Booking

Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).

Tom Davies (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Aldred (Blackpool).

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).

Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kal Naismith (Portsmouth).

Booking

Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool).

Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Rose (Portsmouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Kyle Bennett replaces Carl Baker.

Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 3, Portsmouth 1. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth10712137622
2Luton105231911817
3Doncaster105232013717
4Portsmouth105231710717
5Notts County105231714317
6Grimsby105141714316
7Carlisle103701411316
8Crewe104421414016
9Morecambe105141618-216
10Colchester104331614215
11Accrington104331413115
12Crawley104331213-115
13Blackpool103431511413
14Mansfield1034389-113
15Hartlepool102621418-412
16Leyton Orient103251214-211
17Barnet92521012-211
18Stevenage103251417-311
19Wycombe103251215-311
20Yeovil103161015-510
21Cambridge10235814-69
22Exeter10307815-79
23Cheltenham101541114-38
24Newport91351015-56
