Match ends, Blackpool 3, Portsmouth 1.
Blackpool 3-1 Portsmouth
Blackpool earned their first league win at Bloomfield Road since the opening day of the season with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over high-flying Portsmouth.
The Tangerines struck first after 18 minutes. Jack Payne's free-kick from the left was met six yards out by Kelvin Mellor, who flicked a header over the onrushing David Forde and into the net.
Portsmouth were back on level terms in the 34th minute as Danny Rose's shot was deflected high into the air and dropped for Conor Chaplin, 12 yards out, who produced a stunning overhead kick to net the equaliser.
Pompey had League Two's joint-tightest defence ahead of the midweek fixtures, but were breached again four minutes after the break.
Armand Gnanduillet played in Kyle Vassell, who squared the ball beyond Forde for Brad Potts to tap into an empty net from four yards out.
And it was three for the home side after 65 minutes, as Vassell robbed Tom Davies in possession and broke clear through on goal, slotting calmly past Forde from 15 yards.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 27Lyness
- 2Mellor
- 15Aldred
- 5RobertsonSubstituted forAimsonat 45'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 8PottsSubstituted forCainat 90+3'minutes
- 4McAlister
- 28Payne
- 18Philliskirk
- 7Vassell
- 31GnanduilletBooked at 76minsSubstituted forMattat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Aimson
- 9Cullen
- 17Yeates
- 19Matt
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 25Boney
- 26Cain
Portsmouth
- 1Forde
- 26Evans
- 2Davies
- 6Burgess
- 3StevensSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes
- 7BakerSubstituted forBennettat 68'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 4Rose
- 8DoyleBooked at 86mins
- 22Naismith
- 11Roberts
- 19ChaplinSubstituted forMainat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Clarke
- 9Smith
- 10Lalkovic
- 13O'Brien
- 14Main
- 23Bennett
- 24Linganzi
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 3,055
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 3, Portsmouth 1.
Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Michael Cain replaces Brad Potts.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Booking
Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Portsmouth).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Curtis Main replaces Conor Chaplin.
Delay in match Jack Payne (Blackpool) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Portsmouth).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jack Payne.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Michael Smith replaces Enda Stevens.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Blackpool).
Danny Rose (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jamille Matt replaces Armand Gnanduillet.
Booking
Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).
Tom Davies (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Aldred (Blackpool).
Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).
Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kal Naismith (Portsmouth).
Booking
Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool).
Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Rose (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Kyle Bennett replaces Carl Baker.
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 3, Portsmouth 1. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.