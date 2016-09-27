Blackpool 3-1 Portsmouth

From the section

Blackpool earned their first league win at Bloomfield Road since the opening day of the season with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over high-flying Portsmouth.

The Tangerines struck first after 18 minutes. Jack Payne's free-kick from the left was met six yards out by Kelvin Mellor, who flicked a header over the onrushing David Forde and into the net.

Portsmouth were back on level terms in the 34th minute as Danny Rose's shot was deflected high into the air and dropped for Conor Chaplin, 12 yards out, who produced a stunning overhead kick to net the equaliser.

Pompey had League Two's joint-tightest defence ahead of the midweek fixtures, but were breached again four minutes after the break.

Armand Gnanduillet played in Kyle Vassell, who squared the ball beyond Forde for Brad Potts to tap into an empty net from four yards out.

And it was three for the home side after 65 minutes, as Vassell robbed Tom Davies in possession and broke clear through on goal, slotting calmly past Forde from 15 yards.

Report supplied by the Press Association.