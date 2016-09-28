Match ends, Newcastle United 4, Norwich City 3.
Championship: Newcastle United 4-3 Norwich City
Newcastle United fought back from 3-1 down to win a seven-goal thriller with two goals in stoppage time at home to Norwich City in the Championship.
Dwight Gayle scored a hat-trick for the hosts, his third coming dramatically in the sixth minute of added time after Yoan Gouffran levelled on 95 minutes.
After Gayle's opener, goals from Graham Dorrans, Cameron Jerome and Jacob Murphy had put Norwich two goals clear.
But Gayle's second quickly made it 3-2 to set up a stunning Magpies fightback.
The hosts applied intense pressure in the closing stages and were rewarded, first with Gouffran's close-range finish from DeAndre Yedlin's cross and then Gayle's even later winner.
Victory lifted Newcastle up to third in the table from ninth and denied Norwich top spot, which they were set to occupy as they took a 3-2 lead into stoppage time.
Gayle could have put the hosts in front at least twice before he opened the scoring from Matt Ritchie's first-half cross, but Norwich - who had rarely threatened - levelled through Dorrans' penalty moments before half-time after Gouffran had fouled Robbie Brady in the box to concede the spot kick.
The visitors then became increasingly dangerous on the counter-attack and Jerome curled them into the lead before Murphy's deflected strike looked sure to have sealed a Canaries victory.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez:
"I am the kind of manager who gets excited, but especially inside because I am really proud when I see the team reacting. I am really proud of them.
"Some people will jump or run or whatever, but I am happy inside because I think it's something that's difficult to achieve."
Norwich City manager Alex Neil:
"This seems to be a strange place for me because the twice I have been here, the games have been probably two of the most bizarre games I have ever been involved in as a player, a manager, anything.
"We got ourselves into a position where we were 3-1 up, comfortable and then we concede a goal, and then we have got 90 seconds to see the game out.
"It's 3-2 with 90 seconds left on the clock and we don't defend the box well enough. It really is as simple as that."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 22Yedlin
- 6LascellesBooked at 78mins
- 2Clark
- 3DummettBooked at 43minsSubstituted forAtsuat 90+2'minutes
- 11RitchieBooked at 40mins
- 12Shelvey
- 4ColbackBooked at 9minsSubstituted forHaydenat 71'minutes
- 20Gouffran
- 15DiaméSubstituted forMitrovicat 71'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 9Gayle
Substitutes
- 7Lazaar
- 14Hayden
- 17Pérez
- 18Mbemba
- 28Sels
- 30Atsu
- 45Mitrovic
Norwich
- 33McGovern
- 25Pinto
- 5Martin
- 6Bassong
- 3OlssonBooked at 74mins
- 27Tettey
- 4DorransBooked at 60mins
- 22MurphySubstituted forBennettat 79'minutes
- 8HowsonBooked at 59mins
- 12BradyBooked at 45mins
- 10JeromeBooked at 78minsSubstituted forOliveiraat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ruddy
- 7Naismith
- 9Oliveira
- 14Hoolahan
- 24Bennett
- 31Murphy
- 34Thompson
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 48,236
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 4, Norwich City 3.
Attempt saved. Jonny Howson (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Graham Dorrans.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 4, Norwich City 3. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 3, Norwich City 3. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Christian Atsu replaces Paul Dummett.
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Norwich City).
Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United).
Robbie Brady (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Bennett (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Nélson Oliveira replaces Cameron Jerome.
Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexander Tettey (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isaac Hayden.
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jonny Howson (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Russell Martin.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Michael McGovern.
Attempt saved. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Ryan Bennett replaces Jacob Murphy.
Booking
Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).
Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Martin Olsson (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Isaac Hayden replaces Jack Colback.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Aleksandar Mitrovic replaces Mohamed Diamé.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 2, Norwich City 3. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Norwich City 3. Jacob Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Robbie Brady.