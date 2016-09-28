Championship: Newcastle United 4-3 Norwich City

Dwight Gayle's late winner prompted wild celebrations at St James' Park

Newcastle United fought back from 3-1 down to win a seven-goal thriller with two goals in stoppage time at home to Norwich City in the Championship.

Dwight Gayle scored a hat-trick for the hosts, his third coming dramatically in the sixth minute of added time after Yoan Gouffran levelled on 95 minutes.

After Gayle's opener, goals from Graham Dorrans, Cameron Jerome and Jacob Murphy had put Norwich two goals clear.

But Gayle's second quickly made it 3-2 to set up a stunning Magpies fightback.

The hosts applied intense pressure in the closing stages and were rewarded, first with Gouffran's close-range finish from DeAndre Yedlin's cross and then Gayle's even later winner.

Victory lifted Newcastle up to third in the table from ninth and denied Norwich top spot, which they were set to occupy as they took a 3-2 lead into stoppage time.

Gayle could have put the hosts in front at least twice before he opened the scoring from Matt Ritchie's first-half cross, but Norwich - who had rarely threatened - levelled through Dorrans' penalty moments before half-time after Gouffran had fouled Robbie Brady in the box to concede the spot kick.

The visitors then became increasingly dangerous on the counter-attack and Jerome curled them into the lead before Murphy's deflected strike looked sure to have sealed a Canaries victory.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez:

"I am the kind of manager who gets excited, but especially inside because I am really proud when I see the team reacting. I am really proud of them.

"Some people will jump or run or whatever, but I am happy inside because I think it's something that's difficult to achieve."

Norwich City manager Alex Neil:

"This seems to be a strange place for me because the twice I have been here, the games have been probably two of the most bizarre games I have ever been involved in as a player, a manager, anything.

"We got ourselves into a position where we were 3-1 up, comfortable and then we concede a goal, and then we have got 90 seconds to see the game out.

"It's 3-2 with 90 seconds left on the clock and we don't defend the box well enough. It really is as simple as that."

Cameron Jerome's brilliant curling strike gave Norwich the lead after half-time

Newcastle and their fans were jubilant as Gayle's third goal won the game on 96 minutes

Newcastle and Norwich have scored 20 goals between them in their past three meetings