Darren Murray departs from Cliftonville after eight months with the club

Darren Murray leaves Cliftonville after only eight months with the club

Cliftonville striker Darren Murray has left the club after spending only eight months at the Solitude outfit.

Murray, who moved from Portadown in January, said that he had come to a "mutual agreement" with the club to be released from his contract.

"I haven't been able to play the part I wish I had," said the 24-year-old striker on Twitter.

"Injuries and not enough playing time have made me make this decision with the club agreeing."

Murray added that he wished everyone at Cliftonville "the best and hope to see them back at the top soon".

A club statement said that following a meeting with the player on Wednesday evening, "Cliftonville FC can confirm that Darren Murray is no longer a Cliftonville player".

The striker moved from Portadown to the Reds on a three-and-a-half year deal with Cliftonville after being linked with the North Belfast club from some time.

Murray, a boyhood fan of the Solitude club, scored five goals in his 16 Cliftonville appearances.

His final goal for the club came in the win over Ballinamallard last month.