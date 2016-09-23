Ryan Giggs: Man Utd legend would be interested in managing Swansea

Giggs left Manchester United in July after a 29-year association with the club

Ryan Giggs would be interested in managing Swansea if the club parted company with boss Francesco Guidolin.

Giggs, 42, left his position as Manchester United assistant manager at the start of July - ending a 29-year association with the club.

Swansea have taken four points from five games this season and it has been reported the Welsh club are considering a change of manager.

Should a change be made, Giggs is unlikely to be Swansea's only option.

Since leaving Old Trafford in the summer, the Welshman has been concentrating on long-standing business interests, TV work and Salford City, the non-league club he part owns with former team-mates Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and the Neville brothers, Gary and Phil.

The football side has been handled by long-standing representative Rhodri Burgess.

Giggs has passed all of his coaching badges and has made no secret of his desire to go into management.

He did harbour hopes of succeeding Louis van Gaal as Manchester United manager but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward chose Jose Mourinho instead when he sacked the Dutchman in May.