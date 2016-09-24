Premier League, Scottish Premiership & Championship reports & previews

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero scored twice in his side's 3-1 win against Swansea City

Premier League leaders Manchester City maintained their perfect start with a 3-1 win at Swansea and you can read all read all Saturday's top-flight reports below, plus the preview of Arsenal against Chelsea.

There are also reports for 10 matches in the Championship and the Aston Villa-Newcastle preview, plus four reports from the Scottish Premiership.

Premier League

Man Utd 4-1 Leicester

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton

Liverpool 5-1 Hull

Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham

Stoke 1-1 West Brom

Sunderland 2-3 Crystal Palace

Swansea 1-3 Man City

Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Championship

Brighton 2-0 Barnsley

Derby 1-2 Blackburn

Fulham 0-4 Bristol City

Leeds 1-0 Ipswich

Norwich 3-1 Burton

QPR 1-1 Birmingham

Reading 1-0 Huddersfield

Rotherham 1-2 Cardiff

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Wolves 3-1 Brentford

Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle

Scottish Premiership

Celtic 6-1 Kilmarnock

Hearts 0-0 Ross County

Inverness CT 3-1 Dundee

Partick Thistle 1-1 Motherwell

