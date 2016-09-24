Napoli 2-0 Chievo

Marek Hamsik has played more than 400 games in all competitions for Napoli since arriving from Brescia in 2007

Marek Hamsik scored his 100th Napoli goal as they kept the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus by beating Chievo.

Manolo Gabbiadini curled in his first goal of the season to put the home side ahead after Jose Callejon set him up.

Slovakia midfielder Hamsik made it 2-0 before half-time with a spectacular shot into the top corner after taking on Lorenzo Insigne's pass.

Gabbiadini was later just off target with a free-kick for Napoli, who sit a point behind Juventus.