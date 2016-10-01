Match ends, Preston North End 2, Aston Villa 0.
Preston North End 2-0 Aston Villa
-
- From the section Football
Goals from Ben Pearson and Jordan Hugill gave Preston victory over Aston Villa to pile further pressure on visiting manager Roberto di Matteo.
Villa have won only one league game so far this season, despite being one of the favourites for promotion.
North End took the lead after only five minutes when Pearson fired past Mark Bunn from 12 yards.
Hugill made it 2-0 with a shot from inside the box before Villa's Ross McCormack had a penalty saved late on.
A win for Preston, in their first meeting with Villa at Deepdale in 42 years, saw the hosts extend their unbeaten run to four games and move three points clear of their opponents.
Poor defending allowed them to take the lead, as Pearson found himself clear in the area to beat Bunn.
And a mistake by midfielder Ashley Westwood saw the hosts double their advantage, with Pearson stealing the ball and feeding Hugill, who found the net with a left-footed strike.
Villa, who are now just two points above the relegation zone and 15 adrift of leaders Huddersfield, brought on two more forwards - Rudy Gestede and McCormack - at half-time and looked more threatening after the break.
Gestede should have found the net when he headed over Jordan Ayew's corner when unmarked and McCormack hit the side-netting with a free-kick.
But, when they had the perfect opportunity to reduce the deficit at the death, McCormack saw his spot-kick, awarded after Jonathan Kodjia was brought down by Bailey Wright, saved by Chris Maxwell.
Preston manager Simon Grayson:
"Money brings you good players, which is what Aston Villa have got.
"We have players who want to make careers in the game. They worked, pressed and made it very uncomfortable for Aston Villa.
"If that penalty had gone in at the end it would have been an unfair reflection of how the game went, we were worth a two-goal lead.
"We asked questions of Villa from start to finish. It was a good way to end the busy schedule that we've had."
Aston Villa manager Roberto di Matteo:
"There's a team here that is good, it will come good for us.
"We will keep working. I have faith in the team, I believe in the team and I think that, come the end of the season, they will be up there.
"It's been a bad day at the office for sure. We are 10 points from sixth place so it's still all possible.
"It's normal that when the results of the team aren't what you expect, the results will be questioned. That's part of our job."
Line-ups
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 27Baptiste
- 5Clarke
- 6WrightBooked at 90mins
- 3CunninghamBooked at 61mins
- 19WelshBooked at 87mins
- 14McGeadySubstituted forHuntingtonat 82'minutes
- 11Johnson
- 4PearsonBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBrowneat 90+2'minutes
- 37Robinson
- 25Hugill
Substitutes
- 1Lindegaard
- 8Browne
- 9Makienok
- 12Gallagher
- 13Doyle
- 18Pringle
- 23Huntington
Aston Villa
- 31Bunn
- 21HuttonBooked at 42mins
- 6Elphick
- 12Chester
- 28CissokhoSubstituted forAmaviat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 25JedinakBooked at 45mins
- 15WestwoodBooked at 44minsSubstituted forGestedeat 45'minutes
- 37Adomah
- 40GrealishSubstituted forMcCormackat 45'minutes
- 10J Ayew
- 26Kodjia
Substitutes
- 2Baker
- 4Richards
- 8Tshibola
- 13Steer
- 14Gestede
- 23Amavi
- 44McCormack
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 17,696
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 2, Aston Villa 0.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Penalty saved! Ross McCormack (Aston Villa) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Bailey Wright (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Aston Villa. Jonathan Kodjia draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Bailey Wright (Preston North End) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa).
Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Alan Browne replaces Ben Pearson.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack.
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Foul by Ross McCormack (Aston Villa).
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
John Welsh (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by John Welsh (Preston North End).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa).
Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa).
Bailey Wright (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ross McCormack (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Paul Huntington replaces Aiden McGeady because of an injury.
Delay in match Aiden McGeady (Preston North End) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jordan Amavi replaces Aly Cissokho.
Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).
Attempt missed. Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Attempt blocked. Ross McCormack (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rudy Gestede with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
James Chester (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa).