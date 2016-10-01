League One
Wimbledon2Gillingham0

AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Gillingham

First-half goals from Dominic Poleon and Dean Parrett earned AFC Wimbledon victory over 10-man Gillingham.

After 20 minutes a weak back pass from Rory Donnelly, only introduced as a substitute for Bradley Dack seven minutes earlier, set up a race for the loose ball between Poleon and keeper Stuart Nelson.

Poleon was the first to the ball and he skipped away from the stranded Nelson before stroking it into an empty net.

Lightning almost struck twice after 39 minutes following another poor back pass that went straight to Tom Elliott but Nelson saved bravely at the Wimbledon striker's feet.

The home side - now unbeaten in four - were not to be outdone, though, and doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time with Parrett converting from the penalty spot after John Pask was penalised for dragging Paul Robinson to the ground.

Donnelly curled a free-kick inches wide on the hour as the Gills looked for a way back but his day was ended prematurely when he was sent off by referee Darren England for an abusive gesture toward the home fans.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 1Shea
  • 2Fuller
  • 32Charles
  • 6Robinson
  • 3MeadesSubstituted forKellyat 83'minutes
  • 18ParrettBooked at 61mins
  • 16BeereSubstituted forBulmanat 73'minutes
  • 8Reeves
  • 17Barcham
  • 10PoleonSubstituted forTaylorat 66'minutes
  • 9Elliott

Substitutes

  • 4Bulman
  • 11Whelpdale
  • 22Kelly
  • 23Barnett
  • 24McDonnell
  • 33Taylor
  • 34Robertson

Gillingham

  • 1Nelson
  • 5Ehmer
  • 18Pask
  • 6Oshilaja
  • 12KoncheskyBooked at 72mins
  • 16OsadebeBooked at 27mins
  • 33Byrne
  • 20Oldaker
  • 11Knott
  • 23DackSubstituted forDonnellyat 14'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 50Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forListat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 9Donnelly
  • 13Hadler
  • 21List
  • 22Dickenson
  • 26Stevenson
  • 44Wright
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
4,653

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home22
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0.

Billy Knott (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Josh Pask.

Attempt missed. Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Billy Knott (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).

Dismissal

Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) is shown the red card.

Darren Oldaker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).

Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rory Donnelly (Gillingham).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Sean Kelly replaces Jonathan Meades because of an injury.

Delay in match Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) because of an injury.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Tom Elliott.

Foul by Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon).

Josh Pask (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Dannie Bulman replaces Tom Beere.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.

Booking

Paul Konchesky (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Paul Konchesky (Gillingham).

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Darius Charles.

Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).

Emmanuel Osadebe (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darren Oldaker (Gillingham).

Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).

Paul Konchesky (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Billy Knott (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Lyle Taylor replaces Dominic Poleon.

Attempt missed. Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Elliott List (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).

Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe1173126111524
2Bradford11560137621
3Bury116232013720
4Sheff Utd115331414018
5Northampton114521812617
6Port Vale115241514117
7Bristol Rovers114431616016
8Bolton114431010016
9MK Dons114341514115
10Oxford Utd114341211115
11Rochdale114341313015
12Gillingham114341721-415
13Peterborough113531814414
14Fleetwood113441616013
15Wimbledon113441516-113
16Walsall113441317-413
17Chesterfield113351616012
18Charlton112631212012
19Millwall113351822-412
20Swindon113351216-412
21Southend113351220-812
22Shrewsbury112451116-510
23Coventry11164812-49
24Oldham11164512-79
View full League One table

Top Stories

