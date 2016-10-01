AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Gillingham

First-half goals from Dominic Poleon and Dean Parrett earned AFC Wimbledon victory over 10-man Gillingham.

After 20 minutes a weak back pass from Rory Donnelly, only introduced as a substitute for Bradley Dack seven minutes earlier, set up a race for the loose ball between Poleon and keeper Stuart Nelson.

Poleon was the first to the ball and he skipped away from the stranded Nelson before stroking it into an empty net.

Lightning almost struck twice after 39 minutes following another poor back pass that went straight to Tom Elliott but Nelson saved bravely at the Wimbledon striker's feet.

The home side - now unbeaten in four - were not to be outdone, though, and doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time with Parrett converting from the penalty spot after John Pask was penalised for dragging Paul Robinson to the ground.

Donnelly curled a free-kick inches wide on the hour as the Gills looked for a way back but his day was ended prematurely when he was sent off by referee Darren England for an abusive gesture toward the home fans.

