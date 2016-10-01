AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Gillingham

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0.
First-half goals from Dominic Poleon and Dean Parrett earned AFC Wimbledon victory over 10-man Gillingham.
After 20 minutes a weak back pass from Rory Donnelly, only introduced as a substitute for Bradley Dack seven minutes earlier, set up a race for the loose ball between Poleon and keeper Stuart Nelson.
Poleon was the first to the ball and he skipped away from the stranded Nelson before stroking it into an empty net.
Lightning almost struck twice after 39 minutes following another poor back pass that went straight to Tom Elliott but Nelson saved bravely at the Wimbledon striker's feet.
The home side - now unbeaten in four - were not to be outdone, though, and doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time with Parrett converting from the penalty spot after John Pask was penalised for dragging Paul Robinson to the ground.
Donnelly curled a free-kick inches wide on the hour as the Gills looked for a way back but his day was ended prematurely when he was sent off by referee Darren England for an abusive gesture toward the home fans.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1Shea
- 2Fuller
- 32Charles
- 6Robinson
- 3MeadesSubstituted forKellyat 83'minutes
- 18ParrettBooked at 61mins
- 16BeereSubstituted forBulmanat 73'minutes
- 8Reeves
- 17Barcham
- 10PoleonSubstituted forTaylorat 66'minutes
- 9Elliott
Substitutes
- 4Bulman
- 11Whelpdale
- 22Kelly
- 23Barnett
- 24McDonnell
- 33Taylor
- 34Robertson
Gillingham
- 1Nelson
- 5Ehmer
- 18Pask
- 6Oshilaja
- 12KoncheskyBooked at 72mins
- 16OsadebeBooked at 27mins
- 33Byrne
- 20Oldaker
- 11Knott
- 23DackSubstituted forDonnellyat 14'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 50Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forListat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Hessenthaler
- 9Donnelly
- 13Hadler
- 21List
- 22Dickenson
- 26Stevenson
- 44Wright
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 4,653
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0.
Billy Knott (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Josh Pask.
Attempt missed. Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Billy Knott (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).
Dismissal
Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) is shown the red card.
Darren Oldaker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rory Donnelly (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Sean Kelly replaces Jonathan Meades because of an injury.
Delay in match Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) because of an injury.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Tom Elliott.
Foul by Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon).
Josh Pask (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Dannie Bulman replaces Tom Beere.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Booking
Paul Konchesky (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Paul Konchesky (Gillingham).
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Darius Charles.
Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).
Emmanuel Osadebe (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darren Oldaker (Gillingham).
Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Paul Konchesky (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Billy Knott (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Lyle Taylor replaces Dominic Poleon.
Attempt missed. Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elliott List (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).
Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.