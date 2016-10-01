League Two
Cheltenham1Luton1

Cheltenham Town 1-1 Luton Town

Cheltenham hit back to claim a deserved 1-1 draw at home to Luton.

Daniel O'Shaughnessy cancelled out Danny Hylton's opener as the struggling Robins held high-flying Luton.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 52nd minute when Hylton received a pass from young full-back James Justin, skipped past Aaron Downes, cut into the box and beat Daniel O'Shaughnessy before calmly rounding goalkeeper Russell Griffiths and slotting into the net.

It was the striker's sixth goal of the campaign and came after Luton had been second best for most of the first half, but Christian Walton was rarely troubled in the Hatters' goal.

Cheltenham hit back 12 minutes later as Jack Munns' corner was headed towards goal by Danny Wright and, after the striker's effort was blocked on the line, O'Shaughnessy followed up to slam in his second of the season.

Former Luton man Asa Hall sent a shot just over the bar with 15 minutes left, while at the other end Griffiths failed to hold a free-kick from Cameron McGeehan, but Downes cleared the danger.

Another effort from Hall took a deflection and was then well saved by Walton to his right.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Griffiths
  • 28Dickie
  • 5DownesBooked at 77mins
  • 24O'Shaughnessy
  • 2Barthram
  • 7PellBooked at 82mins
  • 14Hall
  • 11MunnsSubstituted forDaytonat 81'minutes
  • 17Cranston
  • 8WatersBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMorgan-Smithat 74'minutes
  • 9Wright

Substitutes

  • 6Parslow
  • 10Morgan-Smith
  • 12Kitscha
  • 21Dayton
  • 23Whitehead
  • 26Suliman
  • 27Smith

Luton

  • 1Walton
  • 36Justin
  • 44Sheehan
  • 6CuthbertBooked at 43mins
  • 3Potts
  • 8McGeehan
  • 19Lee
  • 10Cook
  • 17RuddockSubstituted forGillieadat 83'minutes
  • 14MarriottSubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
  • 9Hylton

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 4Smith
  • 7Gray
  • 15Gilliead
  • 23McQuoid
  • 31King
  • 39Famewo
Referee:
Trevor Kettle
Attendance:
3,660

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Luton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Luton Town 1.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Smith (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Asa Hall (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).

Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town).

Jordan Cook (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Christian Walton.

Attempt saved. Asa Hall (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Asa Hall (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Alex Gilliead replaces Pelly Ruddock.

Booking

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. James Dayton replaces Jack Munns.

Foul by Amari Morgan-Smith (Cheltenham Town).

James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danny Hylton (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Jonathan Smith replaces Jack Marriott.

Attempt missed. Asa Hall (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Amari Morgan-Smith replaces Billy Waters.

Delay in match Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) because of an injury.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by James Justin.

Attempt missed. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town).

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Luton Town 1. Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Attempt saved. Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.

Foul by Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town).

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by James Justin.

Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth11812178925
2Doncaster116232214820
3Carlisle114701611519
4Luton115332012818
5Crawley115331313018
6Portsmouth115241812617
7Notts County105231714317
8Crewe114521515017
9Grimsby115151717016
10Morecambe105141618-216
11Colchester114341616015
12Accrington114341515015
13Hartlepool113621718-115
14Mansfield11353910-114
15Wycombe114251315-214
16Blackpool113441512313
17Leyton Orient113351214-212
18Barnet102621012-212
19Cambridge113351015-512
20Stevenage103251417-311
21Yeovil113171119-810
22Cheltenham111641215-39
23Exeter11308816-89
24Newport91351015-56
