Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Luton Town 1.
Cheltenham Town 1-1 Luton Town
-
Cheltenham hit back to claim a deserved 1-1 draw at home to Luton.
Daniel O'Shaughnessy cancelled out Danny Hylton's opener as the struggling Robins held high-flying Luton.
The visitors opened the scoring in the 52nd minute when Hylton received a pass from young full-back James Justin, skipped past Aaron Downes, cut into the box and beat Daniel O'Shaughnessy before calmly rounding goalkeeper Russell Griffiths and slotting into the net.
It was the striker's sixth goal of the campaign and came after Luton had been second best for most of the first half, but Christian Walton was rarely troubled in the Hatters' goal.
Cheltenham hit back 12 minutes later as Jack Munns' corner was headed towards goal by Danny Wright and, after the striker's effort was blocked on the line, O'Shaughnessy followed up to slam in his second of the season.
Former Luton man Asa Hall sent a shot just over the bar with 15 minutes left, while at the other end Griffiths failed to hold a free-kick from Cameron McGeehan, but Downes cleared the danger.
Another effort from Hall took a deflection and was then well saved by Walton to his right.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Griffiths
- 28Dickie
- 5DownesBooked at 77mins
- 24O'Shaughnessy
- 2Barthram
- 7PellBooked at 82mins
- 14Hall
- 11MunnsSubstituted forDaytonat 81'minutes
- 17Cranston
- 8WatersBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMorgan-Smithat 74'minutes
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 6Parslow
- 10Morgan-Smith
- 12Kitscha
- 21Dayton
- 23Whitehead
- 26Suliman
- 27Smith
Luton
- 1Walton
- 36Justin
- 44Sheehan
- 6CuthbertBooked at 43mins
- 3Potts
- 8McGeehan
- 19Lee
- 10Cook
- 17RuddockSubstituted forGillieadat 83'minutes
- 14MarriottSubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
- 9Hylton
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 4Smith
- 7Gray
- 15Gilliead
- 23McQuoid
- 31King
- 39Famewo
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 3,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Luton Town 1.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Smith (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Asa Hall (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).
Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town).
Jordan Cook (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Christian Walton.
Attempt saved. Asa Hall (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Asa Hall (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Alex Gilliead replaces Pelly Ruddock.
Booking
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. James Dayton replaces Jack Munns.
Foul by Amari Morgan-Smith (Cheltenham Town).
James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Hylton (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jonathan Smith replaces Jack Marriott.
Attempt missed. Asa Hall (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Amari Morgan-Smith replaces Billy Waters.
Delay in match Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by James Justin.
Attempt missed. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town).
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Luton Town 1. Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Attempt saved. Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.
Foul by Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by James Justin.
Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.