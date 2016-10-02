Match ends, Empoli 0, Juventus 3.
Empoli 0-3 Juventus
Serie A leaders Juventus scored three goals in five minutes as they eased to victory over strugglers Empoli.
It took a dominant Juve until the 65th minute to take the lead as Paulo Dybala finished high past Lukasz Skorupski.
Gonzalo Higuain doubled their advantage two minues later with a powerful left-footed drive from the edge of the area.
And the Argentina strker added a third in the 70th minute, capitalising on Marco Zambelli's error to round goalkeeper Skorupski and score.
The victory extended Juventus' lead at the top of Serie A to four points as second-placed Napoli lost 1-0 at Atalanta.
Line-ups
Empoli
- 28Skorupski
- 3Zambelli
- 6Bellusci
- 24Cosic
- 21PasqualBooked at 62mins
- 88TelloSubstituted forMchedlidzeat 67'minutes
- 5MauriBooked at 69mins
- 33KrunicSubstituted forDiousseat 73'minutes
- 11Croce
- 7MaccaroneSubstituted forMarilungoat 60'minutes
- 20Pucciarelli
Substitutes
- 1Pugliesi
- 4Dimarco
- 8Diousse
- 9Mchedlidze
- 10Saponara
- 13Veseli
- 17Maiello
- 18Gilardino
- 23Pelagotti
- 31Pereira da Silva
- 77Büchel
- 89Marilungo
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 15Barzagli
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 7Ju Cuadrado
- 6KhediraSubstituted forLeminaat 61'minutes
- 11de Carvalho Andrade LimaBooked at 50mins
- 5PjanicSubstituted forSturaroat 82'minutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 9Higuaín
- 21DybalaSubstituted forPjacaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 18Lemina
- 20Pjaca
- 23Alves da Silva
- 25Murara Neto
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 27Sturaro
- 32Audero
- 33Evra
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
- Attendance:
- 15,424
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away11
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Empoli 0, Juventus 3.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Manuel Pasqual (Empoli).
Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Juventus).
Guido Marilungo (Empoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Guido Marilungo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Marko Pjaca (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Manuel Pasqual (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.
Attempt saved. Marko Pjaca (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Stefano Sturaro.
Mario Lemina (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Mauri (Empoli).
Foul by Hernanes (Juventus).
José Mauri (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Stefano Sturaro replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Levan Mchedlidze (Empoli).
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Mario Lemina (Juventus).
Giuseppe Bellusci (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Manuel Pasqual (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Levan Mchedlidze (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro following a corner.
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Manuel Pasqual.
Attempt saved. Mario Lemina (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hernanes with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Marko Pjaca replaces Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Assane Diousse replaces Rade Krunic.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Goal!
Goal! Empoli 0, Juventus 3. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
José Mauri (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Mauri (Empoli).
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Daniele Croce (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Empoli 0, Juventus 2. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Lemina.