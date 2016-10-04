Guiseley 6-1 York City

Match ends, Guiseley 6, York City 1.
National League bottom club Guiseley came from behind - and overcame a floodlight failure - to thrash Yorkshire neighbours York City at Nethermoor.
It was Guiseley's first league victory since 30 April - and the manner of it was enough to see the club trending on Twitter.
The game featured seven goals, a 37-minute delay when the lights went out and an angry fan marching on to the pitch to confront York City boss Jackie McNamara.
York, relegated from League Two last season and backed by more than 700 fans for the away trip, dropped to 20th with a fourth straight defeat.
Guiseley remain bottom with six points from 14 games.
The visitors led through Matt Fry's header, only for Guiseley to scores twice in three minutes through debutant Jake Cassidy and Alex Purver.
Purver added a third, Jordan Preston made it 4-1 and, after the floodlight failure plunged the ground into darkness, Jermaine Hylton, another debutant, and Rob Atkinson completed the rout.
The game, which started at 19:45 BST, finished at 22:35.
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 26Maxted
- 3Lowe
- 2BrownSubstituted forCleeat 71'minutes
- 22Purver
- 6Lawlor
- 25Atkinson
- 8Hatfield
- 29CassidySubstituted forRankineat 76'minutes
- 30HyltonSubstituted forBoyesat 81'minutes
- 19PrestonBooked at 26mins
- 24Walton
Substitutes
- 9Boyes
- 11Rankine
- 15Palmer
- 17Atkinson
- 18Clee
York
- 28Letheren
- 4Kamdjo
- 2Rooney
- 11Galbraith
- 14ClappisonSubstituted forKlukowskiat 46'minutes
- 6Fry
- 18Barber
- 23Dixon
- 8Heslop
- 22JohnsonSubstituted forFelixat 60'minutes
- 21FenwickSubstituted forMurdochat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Klukowski
- 13Simpson
- 20Felix
- 24Clarke
- 29Murdoch
- Referee:
- David Richardson
- Attendance:
- 1,626
